Ohme becomes smart EV home charging partner for SSE Airtricity

Smart charging company Ohme has been appointed as a trusted home EV charging partner for leading green energy supplier SSE Airtricity.

The new partnership will see SSE Airtricity recommend Ohme EV chargers to its more than 750,000 customers across Ireland, empowering them in the transition towards electric vehicles.

Ohme’s range of smart home EV chargers can connect seamlessly with all of SSE Airtricity’s electricity tariffs and automatically adjust an EV’s charging for drivers to take advantage of off-peak tariffs, such as SSE Airtricity’s Smart EV Charge which gives customers 8,000km free EV charging and a super low EV-rate from 7.29c/kWh*.

Ohme is the first EV charging company to be integrated into SSE Airtricity’s intelligent energy app, EnergiHub, maximising customers’ use of renewable energy and saving them up to €585**. Once plugged in, EnergiHub charges the EV overnight, optimising costs and making the most of renewable energy availability.

“This new partnership with SSE Airtricity underlines Ohme’s position as one of the fastest growing dynamic home EV charging companies across Ireland,” said David Watson, Ohme CEO. “We’re looking forward to helping all of SSE Airtricity’s customers access low cost charging and lower running costs for all EV drivers across Ireland with Ohme’s smart charging technology.”

Speaking of the partnership, Stephen Holford, Head of Propositions and Product Development, SSE Energy Customer Solutions, said: “SSE Airtricity is delighted to partner with Ohme to offer our customers a smart and affordable path to home EV charging. The partnership brings together Ohme’s innovative smart charging technology with our green energy solutions, helping to reduce costs and enhance the benefits of the EV ownership experience. We’re committed to making it easier for customers across Ireland to switch to electric vehicles and drive us towards a net-zero future.”

SSE Airtricity is a leading green energy provider, delivering cleaner, greener energy services across the island of Ireland. Through innovative solutions, exclusive offers and strategic partnerships, SSE Airtricity is working to reduce the barriers to EV ownership, empowering customers to embrace cleaner, more sustainable driving.

Ohme is the official EV charger provider for Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars and the Volkswagen Group in Ireland. It is also the official charging partner for GoPlugable, Ireland’s co-sharing home charging company and was named as Best Chargepoint Manufacturer in the 2024 Irish EV awards.

SOURCE: Ohme