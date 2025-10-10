Official opening of Lamborghini Mayfair

Lamborghini Mayfair was officially opened by Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann on 9 October

Lamborghini Mayfair was officially opened by Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann on 9 October, together with guests and VIPs who gathered in the UK capital for the occasion. Situated in London’s iconic Berkeley Square, the showroom with windows onto the exclusive Mayfair neighbourhood includes an Ad Personam dealer lounge where clients can personalise their new model, with the most extensive dealer display in Europe of the virtually limitless colours and finishes offered by Lamborghini.

“Lamborghini Mayfair is a true ‘destination’ showroom, and the official inauguration of this exceptional location is testament to the eminent appeal of our Italian super sports car marque,” said Stephan Winkelmann. “Lamborghini has the most complete super sports car model range available, now entirely hybridised with electrification complementing both drivability and the sportiness of our iconic models. The Mayfair opening is a highly strategic and important moment for Lamborghini: the UK is consistently in our top four markets worldwide, and this London location also connects with our international clientele who regularly frequent this capital city. We are delighted to establish this destination boutique location with our long-time partner HR Owen, which continues to demonstrate a long-term investment and commitment to our super sports car brand.”

Lamborghini Mayfair is owned and operated by HR Owen, one of the UK’s significant luxury and prestige automotive retail groups, and which represents the brand in four other locations: Lamborghini London in South Kensington; Manchester; Pangbourne; and Hatfield, part of a 12-strong network of franchised Lamborghini dealers across the UK.

“Opening our fifth Lamborghini franchised dealership is an important moment for our group,” said Ken Choo, CEO of HR Owen, who joined dealership management and Automobili Lamborghini executives for the evening launch event. “We are highly committed to Lamborghini, having represented the marque for over 25 years, and proud to have played a significant role in the growth of the market in the UK as well as establishing a significant aftersales infrastructure to support our clients. We look forward to building the brand at one of London’s most exclusive showroom addresses.”

On special display for the evening was the ‘few-off’ Lamborghini Fenomeno, originally unveiled at the USA’s Monterrey Car week this summer and the most powerful Lamborghini ever produced, with all 29 cars sold. A Lamborghini Temerario, the latest car in Lamborghini’s three-strong hybridised model range, attracted the attention of guests and passers-by for its new design language housing an all-new V8 twin-turbo hybrid powertrain: the second High Performante Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) in Lamborghini’s lineup. Outside, a V12 HPEV Revuelto was displayed alongside the marque’s plug-in hybrid Super SUV Urus SE.

Guests joined Lamborghini and HR Owen personnel for a Champagne reception with the opportunity to explore not only the cars on display but the expansive Ad Personam lounge on its own private floor. The luxurious space includes displays of exterior colours; interior hues and materials; and a 3D configurator with exceptionally large screens, allowing clients to visualise their personalised Lamborghini while enjoying the exclusive hospitality area.

SOURCE: Lamborghini