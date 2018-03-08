Official design sketch of the all-new Nissan Altima revealed before its global debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show

The all-new sixth generation of the Altima will make its world debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) on March 28.

This official exterior sketch reveals an expressive, sophisticated all-new Altima and hints at the future of Nissan’s sedan design language.

This year’s auto show is open to the public March 30 – April 8.

