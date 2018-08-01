Offers confirmed for Kia’s five new models

Kia’s highly anticipated five new models – All-New Ceed, New Sportage, New Optima, New Optima Sportswagon and the soon to arrive All-New Ceed Sportswagon – go on sale on 1 August with a special additional launch offer – giving buyers who have taken a test drive, their first three scheduled services free of charge. The promotion is strictly limited to registrations up to 30 September.

In addition to the three free scheduled services, the dynamic All-New Ceed and All-New Ceed Sportswagon boast a strong launch offer in the form of 2.9 per cent APR representative, with a £1,500 deposit contribution available to customers opting for the convenience of Personal Contract Purchase through Kia Finance. It means that a mid-grade ‘2’ 1.0 T-GDi 118bhp, featuring 16” alloys, a seven-inch colour touchscreen, reversing camera, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTMconnectivity, Bluetooth®, Lane Keeping Assist and High-Beam Assist, can be had for as little as £149 per month* with a £4,841.50 customer deposit. Or, for customers looking for a class-leading luggage-carrying capacity of 625 litres, the equivalent Sportswagon model’s monthly instalment is £171 with the same customer deposit**.

New Sportage, which features updated design and technology, is being offered with 4.9 per cent APR Personal Contract Purchase, with up to £1,000 deposit contribution available on diesel derivatives including the new, efficient 1.6 CRDi and Mild Hybrid 2.0 CRDi powertrains. With prices starting at £20,305, the ‘1’ grade 1.6 GDi version can be driven away for as little as £189 per month with a £500 Kia deposit contribution and a customer deposit of only £5,752.50***.

Finally, New Optima and New Optima Sportswagon bring fresh new design and technological features to the line-up and benefit from the introduction of the new, Euro6d-compliant 1.6 CRDi 134bhp engine. It benefits from a £2,000 deposit contribution with 4.9 per cent APR Personal Contract Purchase, making this model truly affordable for people looking for a comfortable and inspiring motorway cruiser.

