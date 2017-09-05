The new Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet and S 65 Coupé and Cabriolet: New dream Performance vehicles with Panamericana radiator grille

Fuel consumption combined: 12.0 – 9.3 l/100 km; Combined CO2 emissions: 279 – 211 g/km*

Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG is updating its S-Class Coupés and Cabriolets with a host of technical and visual highlights. The new-design front end is dominated by the Panamericana radiator grille, which now gives the two-door, luxury-class Performance vehicles an even more independent look. In the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet (combined fuel consumption: 9.3 and 10.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 211 and 229 g/km) the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers and cylinder deactivation (Coupé) supersedes the previous 5.5-litre V8 biturbo. Despite the smaller displacement, the new engine puts out 450 kW (612 hp) and thus exactly 20 kW (27 hp) more than the preceding model. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission is also new to the Coupé and Cabriolet, as is the fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

At the same time with the new eight-cylinder Coupé and Cabriolet, the top-of-the-range twelve-cylinder S 65 Coupé and S 65 Cabriolet (combined fuel consumption: 11.9 and 12.0 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 279 and 272 g/km) are being given a visual update with the Panamericana radiator grille. The AMG 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine retains its output of 463 kW (630 hp) and delivers a maximum torque of 1000 Newton metres.

“Having already undertaken major development work on our S-Class Saloon to further enhance driving performance and individuality, we are now making the same changes to the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet. The extensive modifications are designed to strengthen our leading position in this dream car segment in terms of driving dynamics, performance, equipment and comfort on long journeys. The S 65 Coupé and Cabriolet with their high-torque 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine remain the most elite form of the S-Class,” stated Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Technical data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé Mercedes-AMG S 65 Coupé Engine 4.0-litre V-8 with direct injection, biturbo forced induction and cylinder deactivation 6.0-litre V-12 with port injection and biturbo forced induction Displacement 3982 cc 5980 cc Output 450 kW (612 hp) at 5500-6000 rpm 463 kW (630 hp) at 4800-5400 rpm Peak torque 900 Nm at 2750-4500 rpm 1000 Nm at 2300-4300 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution (LHD only) Rear-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 7G Fuel consumption combined 9.3 l/100 km 11.9 l/100 km Combined CO 2 emissions 211 g/km 279 g/km Efficiency class D G Weight (DIN/EC) 2005* kg/2080** kg 2110* kg/2185** kg Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.5 s 4.1 s Top speed 250 km/h*** 250 km/h***

*DIN kerb weight, not including driver; **EC kerb weight, including driver (75 kg); ***Electronically limited (300 km/h with AMG Driver’s package)

Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC+ Cabriolet Mercedes-AMG S 65 Cabriolet Engine 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers 6.0-litre V-12 with port injection and biturbo forced induction Displacement 3982 cc 5980 cc Output 450 kW (612 hp) at 5500-6000 rpm 463 kW (630 hp) at 4800-5400 rpm Peak torque 900 Nm at 2750-4500 rpm 1000 Nm at 2300-4300 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution (LHD only) Rear-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 7G Fuel consumption combined 10.1 l/100 km 12.0 l/100 km Combined CO 2 emissions 229 g/km 272 g/km Efficiency class D F Weight (DIN/EC) 2110* kg/2185** kg 2180* kg/2255** kg Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.5 4.1 s Top speed 250 km/h*** 250 km/h***

*DIN kerb weight, not including driver; **EC kerb weight, including driver (75 kg); ***Electronically limited (300 km/h with AMG Driver’s package)

Exterior: Panamericana radiator grille and front apron with new jet wing

The new AMG S-Class Coupés and Cabriolets are instantly identifiable from the front thanks to the AMG Panamericana radiator grille: the V-shaped cooling air intake harmoniously follows the lines of the headlamp housings and is subdivided by chromed, vertical struts. The front apron resembles a hovering jet wing and is painted in vehicle colour. It is flanked by two large outer air inlets, which are outlined in high-gloss black. The three-dimensional front splitter with its aerodynamically shaped high-sheen chrome edge reduces uplift at the front axle.

The side skirts with three-dimensional inlays in high-sheen chrome give the Coupé and Cabriolet a lower-slung look and generate even more tension in the flanks. Hallmark features of the AMG S-Class models are the large forged light-alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches as standard on the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet and 20 inches on the S 65 Coupé and Cabriolet. The exclusive forged wheels on the V12 Coupés and Cabriolets have an unusual and fascinating design: each of the 16 spokes twists in a special way so that the light-catching contours radiate to the centre of the wheel hub. The effect: The wheel appears larger than its actual dimensions of 8.5 J x 20 at the front and 9.5 J x 20 at the rear. In addition, the ceramic mirror polishing ensure an exclusive look.

As standard, the forged wheels feature a high-quality, bolted and fully integrated wheel bolt cover made of forged aluminium. Its shape is reminiscent of a centre lock as seen in motorsport. The AMG logotype is incorporated into the rim as a design element. Three other forged wheels of the same size are optionally available – two design variants also painted matt black with a high-sheen rim flange.

The powerful rear end of the S 63 4MATIC+ and S 65 features an updated rear apron with diffuser insert and the redesigned, model-specific twin tailpipes of the AMG exhaust system.

New and exclusive additions to the Coupé and Cabriolet are the OLED (organic light-emitting diode) rear lamps. OLEDs are characterised by their thin-film design, which allows curved surfaces to be created, resulting in totally new light designs. A total of 66 OLEDs (33 left and 33 right) produce an unmistakable light signature, which is combined with a Coming Home function.

Other stand-out features of the AMG S-Class Coupés and Cabriolets include the numerous high-sheen chrome design elements (S 65) on the front, sides and rear. These are particularly effective in combination with dark paint colours.

Interior: beguiling appointments and design

The stylish character of the new S-Class models from Mercedes-AMG is also evident in the interior: All four models welcome their passengers with a special ambience. The AMG power sports seats with memory function and seat heating offer the driver and front passenger more lateral support. Nappa leather and AMG badges in the front and rear seat backrests create an exclusive atmosphere on board. Special touches include the embossed emblem on the armrest of the front centre console and the analogue clock in exclusive IWC design, which features three-dimensional, milled metal hands and genuine metal appliqués on the face.

The three-spoke Performance steering wheel features paddle shifters, a distinctly contoured rim trimmed with perforated leather in the grip area, and a metal insert with AMG logotype. It is optionally available made of black nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre.

Another hallmark AMG speciality are the displays: The 31.2-centimetre TFT wide-screen colour display reproduces round dials that provide information about engine speed, vehicle speed and lots of additional data. The driver has a choice of three display designs, “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive”. In addition, the AMG menu was expanded considerably. Among other things, it can display the engine and transmission oil temperature, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, engine output and torque, boost pressure, tyre temperatures and pressures as well as the current vehicle set-up.

4.0-litre V-8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers

The AMG 4.0-litre V-8 Biturbo engine in the S 63 4MATIC+ Cabriolet and Coupé comes exclusively in the highest performance stage to date rated at 450 kW (612 hp). The peak torque of 900 Nm also represents a new maximum. It is available across a wide rev range between 2750 and 4500 rpm, and thereby provides a sense of superior poise. The sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds, and the fulminating acceleration continues until the electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h is reached (with AMG Driver’s Package: 300 km/h).

The further advanced AMG 4.0-litre V-8 Biturbo engine utilises well-proven twin-turbo forced induction, with the two chargers not located outside on the cylinder banks, but rather between them in the V of the cylinders. The advantages of the “hot inside V” are a compact engine design, spontaneous response of the turbochargers and low exhaust emissions thanks to optimal airflow to the near-engine catalysts.

Two twin-scroll turbochargers provide even better fresh-mixture cylinder charge. The results are a higher output, more torque already at low engine speeds, and a very spontaneous throttle response.

‘AMG Cylinder Management’ cylinder deactivation system

For maximum efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has equipped the V8 engine in the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé with the AMG Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation system. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which significantly lowers the fuel consumption.

When the driver has selected the “Comfort” transmission driving mode, the cylinder deactivation system is available in the wide engine speed range from 1000 to 3250 rpm. The AMG main menu on the instrument cluster informs the driver whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in the partial or full-load range. The transition from four to eight-cylinder operation is immediate, fast and imperceptible, so that the passengers do not experience any loss of comfort whatsoever.

Short shift times, high efficiency: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission

For the first time the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet have been fitted with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, which convinces with extremely short shift times, lightning reactions to shift paddle commands, a double-clutching function and fast multiple downshifts. A wet start-off clutch replaces the torque converter of the production model. This saves weight and improves the response to the driver’s accelerator pedal input, particularly during acceleration and load changes. It also allows the RACE START function.

The extremely high torque of the S 65 Coupés and Cabriolets is transferred by the tried and trusted AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 7G transmission. It delivers convincing tailor-made dynamics and high variability. Whether automatic or initiated by the driver using the steering wheel paddle shifters, upshifts or downshifts are affected quickly and instantly. Especially in the “Sport+” and in manual driving modes, the transmission is very fast and responsive.

Fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive

The LHD versions of the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet come as standard with fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: The fully variable torque split between front and rear axle, another first, ensures not optimal traction. What is more: The driver is also able to rely on high handling stability and a high level of safety under all conditions, in the dry, in the wet or in snow. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, because the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture.

An electro-mechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle. The best possible torque split is continuously computed according to the driving conditions and driver’s input. The Performance Coupé and Cabriolet can therefore be driven in a continuously variable way from traction-oriented all-wheel drive to purely rear-wheel drive. Transitions are seamless and based on a sophisticated matrix. Alongside traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration.

The RHD versions of the S 63 Coupé and Cabriolet feature the new engine and the new transmission, but are only available with rear-wheel drive. The S 65 Coupé and Cabriolet also feature rear-wheel drive.

Specially developed suspension for maximum lateral and longitudinal dynamics

The S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet and the S 65 Cabriolet are equipped with AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with adaptive damping adjustment. Customers can preset the damping to “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport Plus” ‑ from relaxed long-distance comfort to dynamic sportiness. Rebound and compression are set independently of each other, which optimises the adaptation to the driving status and the quality of the road. The freely programmable mapping furthermore allows a wide spread between minimum and maximum damper forces. The difference between the comfortable and sporty suspension setting is thus more refined and is subjectively even more perceptible – depending on the particular driving situation.

The specific front axle kinematics, including a higher wheel camber, bigger stabiliser bar and more rigid subframe mount at the rear axle are another new feature. These measures optimise the agility of the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet when a dynamic driving style is employed.

S 65 Coupé: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with curve inclination function

The S 65 Coupé’s exclusive AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension prepares for bumps in the carriageway ahead before the vehicle drives over them. To this end, AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL combines the active springs of the suspension with continuously adjustable dampers. The system precisely scans the condition of the road ahead with the help of a stereo camera to adjust the damping of each individual wheel optimally to the upcoming bumps already ahead of time.

The standard curve-tilting function causes the body of the vehicle to tilt to the inside of a turn by up to 2.65 degrees. This significantly reduces the perceived lateral forces and enhances ride comfort, particularly on secondary roads.

Depending on the driving mode, the springing behaviour can be set to comfortable or sporty to suit personal preferences and/or the curve-tilting function can be activated. The active suspension effectively compensates body roll, squat and dive when moving off the line, in curves and during braking.

The continuously adjustable dampers enable comfortable basic damping and a speed-dependent firm setting.

The ride height of the vehicle can be raised by 40 mm to increase the ground clearance. At high speeds, it is lowered by up to 15 mm, reducing drag and increasing driving stability.

Direct and with clear feedback: the AMG speed-sensitive steering

The electromechanical speed-sensitive sports steering in the new AMG S-Class models has a variable steering ratio. It stands out thanks to the AMG-specific rack-and-pinion ratio with its precise, highly authentic feedback. Power assist varies between the stages “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport+”. The relevant characteristics are automatically activated depending on the selected DYNAMIC SELECT driving mode or can be personalised in “Individual” mode. At low speeds, the driver only needs to provide minimal steering input. At high speeds, he or she is able to rely on solid straight-line stability. The clearly defined steering centre and the authentic feedback likewise contribute to the optimum steering feel.

Good control and fade-resistant: the AMG high-performance compound braking system

The large high-performance composite brake system decelerates the Performance Cabriolet and Coupé reliably and quickly and is fade-resistant even under high loads. The new models are fitted with 390 x 36 mm composite brake discs with 6-piston aluminium fixed callipers at the front axle and 360 x 24 mm discs with single-piston floating brake callipers at the rear axle.

The AMG ceramic high-performance compound braking system is optionally available. The weight savings of more than 20 percent reduce unsprung masses and increase driving dynamics, agility and ride quality. Furthermore, the ceramic brakes are distinguished by a longer service life, higher corrosion resistance and higher thermal stability. It features brake discs of size 420 x 40 mm at the front and of size 360 x 32 mm at the rear. It can be identified visually by the “AMG Carbon Ceramic” lettering on the specially painted brake callipers.

3-stage ESP® not only offers safety but driving pleasure too:

ESP ® ON: for a high level of safety by adaptation to the sporty character of the car

ON: for a high level of safety by adaptation to the sporty character of the car ESP ® Sport Handling Mode: allows wider yaw angles before system intervention for a sporty driving style

Sport Handling Mode: allows wider yaw angles before system intervention for a sporty driving style ESP® OFF: system deactivated for a sporty driving style on closed circuits

For a personalised experience: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes

The four different AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual” give drivers extensive influence over the new models’ characteristics. Each drive program modifies key parameters such as the response of engine, transmission, suspension, steering, ESP® and all-wheel drive in the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet.

The S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet also feature the “RACE” drive program, while the S 65 Coupé features the drive program “Curve”.

Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of pressing the “M” button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected if desired. The 3-stage ESP® and the exhaust gas flap can also be controlled using an AMG-specific button.

“Comfort” is the well-balanced drive program with a comfort-oriented suspension and steering set-up. It also offers a consumption-oriented powertrain configuration and early upshifts – with smooth gear changes and a discreet engine sound. Cylinder deactivation in the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé, the ECO start/stop function and Glide mode are active: when the driver releases the accelerator in a speed range between 60 and 160 km/h, the clutch of the MCT transmission opens and the engine is decoupled from the powertrain. The electronics lower the engine speed to idle and driving resistance is reduced by the compression and friction forces of the engine on overrun.

The DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes “Sport“ and “Sport+” are designed for high driving dynamics. This is provided by the agile accelerator pedal characteristics with direct set-up and the emotionally appealing gearshifts with shortened shift times and rev-matching function on downshifts.

The increased idle speed in “Sport+” furthermore makes particularly fast start-offs and even better acceleration from standstill possible.

“RACE” is the program for highly dynamic driving on closed race circuits in which all the parameters are configured for maximum performance.

The “Curve” drive program in the S 65 Coupé is active in a speed range between 15 km/h and 180 km/h. A curve inclination function is integrated in the MAGIC BODY CONTROL suspension. As a result, the vehicle tilts to the inside of the turn by up to 2.65 degrees, similar to a motorcycle rider. This reduces the perceived lateral forces and increases the ride quality.

RACE START now even easier

The RACE START function is now also available in the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet (LHD) and the S 63 Coupé and Cabriolet (RHD). It features a new, significantly simpler control logic: In the “Sport” or “Sport+” driving modes, the driver only has to press hard on the brake pedal with their left foot while simultaneously mashing the accelerator pedal with their right foot. The on-board electronics will then set the optimum engine speed. Depending on the requirements or the road surface conditions, the engine speed can be increased or lowered in a certain range by operating the paddle shifters. If the driver now releases the brake pedal, the vehicle accelerates with optimal traction. The Coupé and Cabriolet are then able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Pure sound: the controllable AMG Performance exhaust system

The S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet are fitted as standard with the controllable AMG Performance exhaust system to ensure an even more emotionally appealing sound experience. The infinitely adjustable flaps modulate the exhaust note authentically and directly. The flaps open or close dependent on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving mode, but can also be controlled individually with a separate button in the AMG DRIVE UNIT on the centre console. In the “Comfort” and “Sport” modes, the low-frequency sound typical of a V-8 emphasises comfort. In “Sport+” it is of a much more emotionally appealing nature.

Systematic lightweight design: AMG Lightweight Performance

The stringent implementation of the AMG Lightweight Performance strategy also contributes to the high driving dynamics and low fuel consumption. The lightweight construction measures include the use of a lithium-ion starter battery, AMG forged light-alloy wheels and the weight-optimised AMG high-performance composite brake system.

A host of options available

Anyone looking to give their S 63 4MATIC+ or S 65 an even more individual feel, can order a host of options. The exterior can be tailored to personal preferences with the Night package, attractive alternative wheels and a Carbon package. In the interior, the black nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre Performance steering wheel boosts the sporty character. Carbon fibre/black piano lacquer trim parts round off the range of possibilities.

AMG Track Pace

Motor racing enthusiasts can record a range of vehicle data and lap times on the race track with AMG Track Pace in the new AMG S-Class Coupés and Cabriolets. All values are shown on the COMAND display, and in the Widescreen Cockpit the current times can also be read off in the instrument cluster. Based on the data, drivers are able to analyse their driving style with precision and can use the insights gained to improve their lap times.

Exclusive Yellow Night Edition of the S 63 Coupé

On the market launch of the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé (left-hand drive only) and S 63 Coupé (right-hand drive only), the exclusive Yellow Night Edition will be available for a period of six months. This special model painted in a choice of selenite grey magno or night black magno is discreetly distinguishable by a yellow trim strip on the exterior mirror housings.

The exclusive impression is reinforced by 7-spoke light-alloy wheels in black with high-sheen rim flanges and the yellow-painted brake callipers of the AMG high-performance composite ceramic braking system, which is standard equipment for the Edition 1.

The model’s special character is also emphasised by the Aerodynamic package with an enlarged front splitter in high-gloss black (in carbon-fibre with Carbon Fibre package) and a spoiler lip in high-gloss black (in carbon-fibre with Carbon Fibre package) on the boot lid, as well as AMG racing stripes (decals) on the vehicle flanks.

High-quality interior with yellow highlights

The interior also features yellow accents on the AMG sports seats in the front and on the rear seats, the AMG Performance sports steering wheel with 12 o’clock marking, the dashboard, the beltline, the centre door panels, the armrests, the centre console front and rear and the floor mats. The Edition badge in the steering wheel bezel draws attention to the special equipment. AMG matt carbon fibre/black piano lacquer trim parts round off the refined and sporty look.

The Exclusive Package is fitted as standard on board. It includes upholstery in Exclusive nappa leather with hallmark AMG diamond design and specifically placed perforation, upper dashboard, centre armrest, front and rear armrests and door centre panels in nappa leather with contrasting topstitching, AMG badges in the front and rear seat backrests, illuminated AMG door sill panels and special AMG floor mats.

The new Performance Coupés and Cabriolets will celebrate their world premiere at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt/Main on 12 September 2017.