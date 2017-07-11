Ford celebrates car culture and driving fun with sponsorship of iconic Woodward Dream Cruise

Ford is building on its rich history of iconic cars and community building as presenting sponsor of the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, America’s largest annual celebration of automotive history and culture.

This year’s Woodward Dream Cruise takes place Aug. 19 and is expected to attract more than 1.2 million people and 40,000 cars.

“Dream Cruise is all about the sheer joy and freedom of the automobile, and Ford has always celebrated car culture,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, U.S. Marketing Sales and Service. “From Fiesta to GT, we’re obsessed with making driving fun and we’re committed to celebrating that passion with enthusiasts of all ages in the birthplace of motoring.”

In addition to backing the Dream Cruise, Ford is also bringing back Mustang Alley for its 19th year. This year’s Mustang Alley will be the largest ever, featuring even more examples of the iconic muscle car, including the new 2018 Mustang, which hits dealer showrooms later this year. All Mustang owners are welcome to take part in this celebration by registering for Mustang Alley here.

Ford Mustang has long held a special place in the history of American cars and the Woodward Dream Cruise. In 1995, the Dream Cruise’s inaugural year, the top-performing Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R was noteworthy for its 300 horsepower 5.8-liter V8. Today, a 2017 Ford Performance Mustang Shelby® GT350R features 526 horsepower and a 5.2-liter flat plane crank V8 that is both the most power-dense and the most powerful naturally aspirated road-going engine in Ford history.

In addition to the fun-to-drive Ford Mustang GT350 and GT350R, Ford Performance also offers a wide lineup of vehicles to meet almost any budget or terrain, including Fiesta ST, Focus ST, F-150 Raptor and the Ford GT supercar with a top speed of 216 mph – the highest ever for any Ford production vehicle.

The fun of driving can be even more thrilling for first-time drivers. To help newly licensed drivers master their vehicles, Ford is bringing its award-winning Driving Skills For Life program to the Woodward Dream Cruise for the first time. Young enthusiasts and new drivers will get the opportunity to learn safe driving techniques with the help of a new virtual reality app with Ford Driving Skills for Life. The educational experience is being hosted by Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company.

“We are elated to have Ford Motor Company’s commitment to the Woodward Dream Cruise, and we look forward to working together on this annual tradition that puts our region in the national and international spotlight,” said Tony Michaels, executive director, Woodward Dream Cruise. “Ford consistently strives to make the Detroit region stronger, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.