Brazilian bus-market is shifting up a gear: Another large-scale order for Mercedes-Benz

Major travel operators out of Rio Grand do Sul have ordered 72 Mercedes-Benz double decker buses. This contract is one of many large-scale orders that Mercedes-Benz do Brasil buses was able to secure this year. During the first three quarters of 2017 Mercedes-Benz do Brasil was able to sell around 9,500 bus units surpassing last year’s turnover by 29 percent.

Over the last four months new sales of the Daimler subsidiary have risen slightly. Overall Mecedes-Benz is expecting the Brazilian bus market to keep recovering albeit slowly. Mercedes-Benz buses is undisputed market leader in Brazil with a share of 51.7 percent (YtD 9/2017).

