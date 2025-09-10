Octopus Energy shakes up German EV market with bold new entry

Octopus Energy is turning up the heat on Germany’s automotive industry by launching its successful EV business, Octopus Electric Vehicles (‘Octopus EV’), bringing the UK’s leading all-in-one EV package to German soil

Octopus Energy is turning up the heat on Germany’s automotive industry by launching its successful EV business, Octopus Electric Vehicles (‘Octopus EV’), bringing the UK’s leading all-in-one EV package to German soil.

Following the success of Octopus Energy in Germany, which now boasts more than 800,000 customers, Octopus is now stepping into the automotive arena – ready to challenge the market and supercharge EV adoption with simplicity, affordability, and state-of-the-art tech.

Octopus EV is not just another leasing option – German drivers will soon be able to get their electric car, home charger, access to the world’s fastest-growing roaming service, Octopus Electroverse, and the smartest energy tariff all in one seamless bundle.

Thanks to Octopus’ market-leading Intelligent Octopus smart tariff, drivers could save up to €450 annually compared to a standard tariff by automatically charging when energy is cheapest and greenest.

Since launching in 2018, Octopus EV has grown to become the UK’s leading 100% electric vehicle leasing company, helping more than 35,000 UK drivers make the switch to electric.

Now, with Germany as its launchpad, Octopus is revving up to do the same at the heart of the European automotive industry.

But Octopus EV isn’t just about making the switch simple – it’s shaping the future of energy too. In the UK, the company has led the way on vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, turning cars into mobile power stations that feed electricity back to the grid at peak times.

Partnering with global EV giant BYD, Octopus announced the ‘Power Pack Bundle’ earlier this summer, allowing drivers to effectively charge for FREE. All they have to do is plug in and set the schedule for how much charge they need and by when, and Octopus takes care of the rest.

Those same innovations will be making their way to Germany soon, marking the next step toward an energy system powered by cars as much as by power plants.

Roughly 125,000 V2G-ready cars would be able to power the city of Munich for an hour, showing the huge potential of unlocking the power in batteries on wheels to help make energy cleaner and more flexible.

Fiona Howarth, Founder and Director of Octopus Electric Vehicles, commented: “Germany is a powerhouse in the automotive industry, and the home of some of our most-loved EV brands.

“With shared values around great technology and reliable, trusted service, we wanted our European debut to be in Germany.

“Our offer takes the stress out of going electric – we make it simple, affordable, and green. Together with Octopus Energy, we’re bringing German customers cutting-edge technology, the cheapest green power, and the chance to be part of the energy system of the future.”

Octopus Electric Vehicles’ German offer will be open to customers in early 2026, with drivers able to sign up online and get their electric car, charger installation, and Octopus Energy tariff all arranged in one simple step.

SOURCE: Octopus Energy