Octopus & BYD turbocharge EV revolution with all inclusive car and charging bundle

Britain’s first vehicle-to-grid bundle hits the streets – with FREE EV charging

Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest energy supplier, has joined forces with BYD, the world’s top electric car maker, to announce the launch of the Power Pack Bundle – the UK’s first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bundle – revolutionising the EV experience for drivers.

Unveiled today at Octopus Energy’s Energy Tech Summit, the Power Pack Bundle – priced at under £300 a month* – will include a leased V2G-ready BYD Dolphin, a bi-directional Zaptec Pro charger and access to a smart tariff that offers completely FREE home charging.

With free charging, typical EV drivers can slash their annual bills by £620 compared to charging on a standard tariff – and save nearly £1000 compared to fuelling a petrol car*.

V2G transforms EVs into ‘batteries on wheels’, allowing them to charge when electricity is cheap and send it back to the grid at peak times when electricity is expensive. This reduces the grid’s reliance on dirty fossil fuel plants, without hampering the car’s main job of getting from A to B.

Powered by Octopus Energy Group’s tech platform, Kraken, the Power Pack Bundle makes these savings effortless for customers. Drivers simply plug in overnight and let the tech do the rest. The fully automated process guarantees free charging at home for every mile driven during the lease.

This is the first time V2G technology is built into the car itself, eliminating the need for a costly first-generation V2G charger. As more V2G-ready vehicles hit the road, hundreds of thousands of EVs could soon act as mini power stations.

Octopus is uniquely placed to lease the cars, having launched its own EV business, Octopus Electric Vehicles (Octopus EV), in 2021. Octopus EV has grown to become the largest EV-only leasing business in the UK.

Octopus and BYD have also partnered with Motability Operations, the UK’s largest leasing company, to make the V2G technology available to disabled people across the country, ensuring low-cost electric driving is accessible to all.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, said: “Bi-directional charging is the game-changer for drivers and the grid. By using some of the battery’s spare capacity to help balance the grid, we can offer free driving. V2G is going to revolutionise our energy system and help drive costs down.”

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, said: “We’re thrilled to officially launch our V2G project with Octopus Energy and Kraken.

“BYD is fully committed to making intelligent, innovative, sustainable technologies available to our customers, and this project will allow them to unlock the full potential of electric vehicles – not just as transport but as dynamic assets that can play a key role in supporting the grid.

“Together with Octopus Energy, we’re enabling EV owners to play an active role in the energy ecosystem, reducing costs and increasing the resilience of renewable power systems.”

Andrew Miller, Chief Executive of Motability Operations, said: “It’s great to see V2G technology becoming available at scale – effectively turning EVs into energy assets that can help power homes and support the grid. For our customers, this could mean significantly lower energy bills and an even more affordable route into electric driving.”

“We’re proud to be part of a partnership that’s not only breaking new ground in energy, but also ensuring the benefits are accessible to disabled people across the UK.”

The Power Pack Bundle will be available later this year. Interested customers can be the first to get their hands on the tech by placing a reservation with Octopus Electric Vehicles.

* Price to cover the initial launch price – leasing prices are subject to change.

**Based on an average driver travelling 7,500 miles a year.

SOURCE: Octopus Energy