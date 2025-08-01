Octopus and Uber drive £1 million savings for Uber drivers

Octopus Energy, the UK’s favourite energy supplier, has teamed up with Uber to make electric cars more affordable for drivers, pushing the UK towards a cleaner, greener future

The first 1,000 drivers who switch to Octopus’ popular EV tariff, Intelligent Octopus Go, will receive a free home Ohme ePod charger worth £900 – saving drivers nearly £1 million collectively.

On Intelligent Octopus Go, drivers can save more than £700 a year on fuel costs compared to fossil-fuelled cars, while those already driving electric can save over £400 compared to a standard variable tariff.**

Drivers also get an 8% discount on public charging through the Octopus Electroverse network, which grants access to over 36,000 charge points across the country – perfect for topping up on the go.*

The move supports Uber’s commitment to go fully electric in London. The city is already Uber’s top location worldwide for electric miles, with about 40% of miles powered by electrons.

Uber drivers are switching to EVs five times quicker than the general public. This new partnership helps cut their running costs and clean up the UK’s air quality.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Octopus Energy, said: “Uber drivers spend more time in their cars than anyone else, so no one knows better what’s good to drive and cheaper to run.

“With over a third of Uber drivers already feeling the benefits of EVs, we’re making it even easier for more drivers to go electric. By offering a smart charging tech bundle that does the hard work for them, Uber drivers can get real savings, and offer customers a smoother ride and next level service.”

Andrew Brem, General Manager of Uber UK, said: “Uber drivers are leading the way in switching to EVs, embracing cleaner vehicles much faster than the general public. But one of the biggest barriers they continue to face is access to affordable and reliable charging.

“This partnership with Octopus helps tackle that, making it easier for more drivers to go electric across the UK.”

Intelligent Octopus Go, which now has more than a quarter of a million customers, is designed to make charging simple, allowing drivers to set charging times and amounts via the app. Octopus’ tech platform, Kraken, does everything in the background – automating the charging when it is cheapest and best for supporting the grid.

* Electroverse Infrastructure Charging Report UK & Europe, June 2025

** Based on an average driver travelling 7,600 miles per year.

** Drivers must show a recent history of completed EV or non-EV trips and, in some cases, proof of a new EV on order. Drivers must be over 18, able to have a charger installed at home, and either new or existing Octopus Energy customers who are eligible to switch to the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff.

SOURCE: Octopus Energy