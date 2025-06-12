Obi releases first in-depth analysis of Waymo’s entry into the rideshare market

Despite rider concerns, many prefer driverless option

Obi, the global real-time aggregator for rideshare prices, today released The Road Ahead: Pricing Insights on Waymo, Uber and Lyft, a data-driven analysis comparing the rideshare giants in the real world. With hour-by-hour data from nearly 90,000 rides in San Francisco, and consumer surveys from over 500 riders across Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, the report offers the first in-depth look at Waymo’s pricing strategy and bridges the gap between AV hype and consumer behavior.

“At Obi, we’re committed to bringing transparency to a fast-evolving mobility landscape to help both the industry and riders make informed decisions,” said Ashwini Anburajan, Obi’s Chief Revenue Officer. “As autonomous vehicles gain traction, it’s critical to understand which metrics riders value. Our research shows long-term success hinges not just on pricing, but on delivering a consistently superior experience.”

The report combines quantitative data — pricing and ETA trends — with qualitative insights into consumer attitudes toward autonomous vehicles, including trust, safety, pricing sensitivity, and ride preferences.

Key takeaways include:

Waymo positions itself as a luxury. It launched with a premium pricing model, betting riders will pay more for comfort and safety. On average, a Waymo ride is 41% more expensive than Lyft and 31% more than Uber.

It launched with a premium pricing model, betting riders will pay more for comfort and safety. On average, a Waymo ride is 41% more expensive than Lyft and 31% more than Uber. Ready to ride. 70% of riders who’ve used Waymo preferred it over Lyft or Uber and 42.7% of all respondents are willing to pay a premium price (up to $10 more).

70% of riders who’ve used Waymo preferred it over Lyft or Uber and 42.7% of all respondents are willing to pay a premium price (up to more). Waymo riders prioritize the autonomous experience over speed. Waymo had the longest wait times, reflecting demand and fewer available vehicles.

Waymo had the longest wait times, reflecting demand and fewer available vehicles. Trust in technology remains a hurdle. Safety, tech failure, and hacking were top concerns—though riders who had used Waymo cited them 8–15% less often than those who hadn’t.

The Road Ahead: Pricing Insights on Waymo, Uber and Lyft is available at rideobi.com/waymo .

SOURCE: PR Newswire