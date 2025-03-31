o9 solutions has signed a SaaS agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation to drive supply chain transformation and accelerate greater efficiency

o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has entered into a SaaS agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) to deploy o9’s advanced supply chain management platform

o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has entered into a SaaS agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) to deploy o9’s advanced supply chain management platform. This collaboration will enable Toyota to optimize its supply chain operations and drive greater efficiency in response to market demands.

“Toyota is a global automotive innovator focused on enhancing its supply chain to meet the evolving demands of the market,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9. “We are excited to collaborate with Toyota to accelerate its supply chain transformation with our planning platform. This partnership will enable Toyota to drive more informed decision-making, improve supplier collaboration, and build a more resilient and adaptable supply chain for the future.”

SOURCE: o9