o9 joins Catena-X community to advance standard-based collaboration in automotive supply chains

o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced its membership in the Catena-X community. This development builds upon o9’s achievement of the Catena-X Demand and Capacity Management (DCM) certification in October 2024, marking a significant step in its commitment to fostering standardized, secure, and collaborative data exchange within the automotive industry.

Catena-X is the first globally trusted, industry-governed data ecosystem for the automotive sector. It provides the shared standards, open-source components, and certification framework that enable secure and interoperable data exchange across company boundaries. As a community member, o9 is contributing its expertise in digital planning, supplier collaboration, and multi-tier integration to help shape and scale Catena-X technical processes and standards. The focus is on making data sharing easier, faster, and more trusted across complex supply networks. For suppliers, Catena-X also reduces the need for multiple OEM-specific solutions by guaranteeing interoperability of certified solutions, leading to a vendor-agnostic ecosystem.

o9’s platform is already certified for Catena-X’s Demand and Capacity Management use case. As a community member, the company is now actively contributing to workstreams that aim to improve the scalability and usability of Catena-X standards in live planning environments. This work supports o9’s broader mission to help organizations close the gap between planning and execution by enabling faster, more aligned decision-making across the value chain.

“Joining the Catena-X community reflects our belief that effective collaboration is not just about connectivity. It depends on a foundation of shared standards and trust, and on enabling broad participation through low barriers to entry and simple, secure communication,” said Falko Feldchen, Vice President of Procurement at o9 Solutions. “Catena-X plays a vital role in bringing more stakeholders into one connected ecosystem. With our experience in supplier collaboration, we are proud to support the consortium in advancing this shared vision.”

