NXP’s MC33777 revolutionizes battery pack monitoring technology for electric vehicles

The new NXP MC33777 is the world’s first battery junction box integrated circuit (IC) to integrate sense, think and act capabilities on a single device. Compared to previous generations, it redefines battery management systems with its unparalleled performance and safety for high-voltage applications.

What’s new: NXP® Semiconductors today announced the MC33777, the world’s first battery junction box IC that integrates critical pack-level functions into a single device. Unlike conventional pack-level monitoring solutions that require multiple discrete components, external actuators and processing support, NXP’s MC33777 consolidates essential BMS functions. The IC significantly reduces design complexity, qualification and software development effort, and cost for OEMs, while enhancing the overall performance of the system.

Why it matters: This state-of-the-art IC can help protect high-voltage batteries from overcurrent by constantly monitoring the battery current and slope every eight microseconds. It detects and reacts to a wide matrix of configurable events up to 10 times faster than conventional ICs, for example, without waiting for specific current thresholds to be exceeded. The MC33777‘s fuse-emulation technology also enables the removal of expensive and low-reliability melting fuses from the system, yielding significant cost savings for OEMs and Tier 1s, increasing reliability and enhancing safety for the vehicle occupants. Electric vehicles traditionally deploy melting fuses to disconnect power to the vehicle in the event of an overload, with reliability as a critical safety factor.

Jesus Ruiz Sevillano, Director of Product Marketing BMS at NXP explains: “Integrating everything that’s required to monitor a battery pack and react quickly to safety-critical events into a single device delivers significant benefits for both OEMs and the end consumer. NXP’s MC33777 marks a new generation of battery junction box ICs for electric vehicles, delivering faster, safer and more affordable management solutions for high-voltage battery packs.”

More details: For OEMs, simplification is one of the biggest advantages. The MC33777 IC reduces the component count by up to 80%, limiting required printed circuit board (PCB) space and reducing software development effort due to hardware implementations. As a result, the integration of NXP’s latest battery junction box IC helps accelerate design cycles and shortens the time-to-market for next-generation EVs.

For the end consumer, the MC33777’s faster reaction times help to provide additional safety such as the reduction of the risk of electric shocks to passengers in case of a crash. More accurate measurements also result in extended range, meaning drivers can enjoy greater distances between charges.

MC337The77 battery junction box IC is the latest addition to NXP’s Electrification system solution portfolio to manage the flow of energy in EVs with flexibility and precision to extend driving range while maintaining vehicle safety. In addition to the MC33777, the portfolio includes battery cell controllers, battery gateway ICs, and production-grade software and safety documentation. The MC33777 device family will make its debut at Electronica 2024. Additional details on the MC33777 IC can be found on the NXP website at nxp.com/MC33777.

SOURCE: NXP