NXP unveils cutting edge IoT, industrial and automotive solutions at Embedded World 2018

Human interaction with smart devices and services has become an integral part of life. From home automation to manufacturing, medicine and transport, people rely on secure, smart connections. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), an embedded semiconductor leader and world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductor solutions will showcase its latest innovations for intelligent edge compute, end-nodes, connected cars, and industrial systems at Embedded World 2018 at the NXP booth, #4A-220.

Demonstrations and displays from NXP will include the company’s latest devices and solutions including the newest applications processors, microcontrollers, NFC innovations, as well as development platforms for IoT and automotive. The showcase illustrates how NXP continues to lead innovation and breakdown development barriers for the connected product development community.

IoT Edge Compute Experience

A highlight of the show will be the NXP IoT Edge Compute Experience, located at the entrance to exhibition hall 4A. The experience includes six kiosks in an IoT edge corridor, highlighting application areas such as machine vision, machine learning, voice recognition, predictive maintenance, smart retail, digital signage, smart home and other edge processing capabilities integrated with the ClearBlade Edge platform. The kiosks are powered by a scalable suite of intelligent semiconductor solutions including ultra-low power microcontrollers (MCUs), crossover processors, multicore i.MX 8 applications processors and Layerscape edge compute and communications processors. The notable achievement is that these edge devices and end nodes are all connected to form a real-time local edge computing system which can function independently of the cloud. To RSVP your visit, please contact pr@nxp.com.

Demonstrations will include

New GreenBox vehicle electrification development platform that allows automakers and suppliers to begin early development of next-generation hybrid and electric vehicle applications on NXP’s S32 automotive processing multicore platform based on ARM® Cortex technology

Video, voice, audio and intelligent industrial demos showcasing key features of the i.MX applications processor – including high performance, advanced graphics, low power and security – along with the extensive i.MX software partner ecosystem.

New flexible prototyping kit to take ideas to proof of concepts in minutes

New plug & trust security solution for IoT Secure mutual device authentication in a network using a secure element Secure zero-touch connection to IoT cloud service based on secure element Ready-to-use provisioning flow on production level to show security right from the start of the lifecycle

Biometric authentication using next-generation Kinetis wireless MCUs

Node-to-cloud connectivity with LPC54018 MCUs using Amazon FreeRTOS

