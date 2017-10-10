NXP, Telco Systems, and Arm introduce new uCPE offering

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), a worldwide leader in secure connectivity solutions and Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, together announced the industry’s first Arm®-based uCPE solution available in the market. In close collaboration with Arm, the solution combines a rich uCPE feature set on a multicore communications platform in the LS2088A that enables a performance, power and cost point not available in the market with existing architectures.

This advanced solution fulfills a market demand for multi-technology and multi-vendor uCPE white box solutions that enable telecom and managed service providers with more options to choose the best technology to address their operational environment and business targets.

By using NFVTime as the common uCPE NFVi OS software for Arm-based and other popular white box devices, service providers are now able to introduce this Arm uCPE without complicating the operation processes or compromising functionality and service capabilities at the MANO integration layer.

“Our new uCPE offering provides additional options for our customer to deploy NFV services and to address their specific operational requirements and business goals,” explained Raanan Tzemach, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Telco Systems. “We are proud to lead market innovations by working with strong market players like NXP and Arm.”

Telco Systems’ NFVTime is an open uCPE that includes a hardware agnostic NFVi-OS and uCPE MANO software solutions. NFVTime is service-ready with out-of-the-box support for SD-WAN, managed router, managed security, and other VNFs, which can be added remotely at any time.

The advanced uCPE white box offering is based on the Layerscape LS2088A processor with eight 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 Cores. The processor cores in combination with integrated hardware acceleration for cryptographic processing, virtual forwarding and traffic management provide performance to support multi-gigabit routing and network services. Like all NXP Layerscape processors, the LS2088A includes Trust Architecture technology, which provides a secure hardware root of trust to ensure the integrity of operating software and network communications.

“NXP is pleased to enable the market and Telco Systems was the right partner to help expand the variety of uCPEs available and to highlight the functional advantages of our Layerscape platform,” said Noy Kucuk, vice president of product marketing for NXP. “This advanced uCPE will enable service providers to deploy securely multiple VNFs with high performance in multi-vendor environment.”

“A commercially deployable Arm-based uCPE solution from Telco Systems and NXP highlights the scalability and performance advantages of the Arm architecture and will accelerate our growing NFV ecosystem,” said Drew Henry, senior vice president, Infrastructure Business Unit, Arm. “Collaborating with these two networking leaders further expands the breadth of efficient and flexible Arm-based uCPE platforms for operators and service providers.”

At the SDN World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands on October 9-13, Arm will be demonstrating this joint uCPE offering at booth, number B27. At this event, Telco Systems will also be demonstrating this joint offering at Booth C9 as well as NXP at Booth B37.

