NXP revolutionizes ID security and durability with world’s thinnest contactless chip module

NXP Semiconductors N.V. today announced its new, ultra-thin contactless chip module that transforms how passport and identity cards are designed. Measuring just 200 μm thick ­– roughly four times the thickness of an average human hair – the MOB10 is 20 percent thinner than its predecessor and is ideally suited for use in ultra-thin inlays for passport data pages and identity cards. The MOB10 is the thinnest contactless module available in high volumes today and supports polycarbonate technology, along with new security and durability features. Additionally, the MOB10 is the first ultra-thin platform designed to be compatible with existing production lines so manufacturers can add it without retooling; allowing them to support multiple products without increasing costs or slowing down production.

The new ultra-thin MOB10 is designed to combat electronic document fraud by enabling slimmer and more secure eDatapages, eCovers and ID card inlays that are harder to forge or modify. The ultra-thin profile of 200 μm makes it possible to accommodate new security features and still include the secure microcontroller and its antenna without adding bulk to passports, national eID cards, eHealth cards, citizenship cards, resident cards, driver licenses, and smart cards. For passports, the MOB10 now allows the IC to be moved from the cover of the passport booklet to the personal data page within the inside of the passport. This new feature offers additional security by preventing attempts to peel off or re-insert the IC after tampering. Additionally, the MOB10 is designed to reduce micro-cracks, sustain mechanical and environmental stresses, and is less susceptible to reverse-engineering or other security attacks.

“We are experiencing increased demand for slimmer solutions that can meet the future embedding requirements needed to produce thinner, and more cost-effective identity documents,” said Sebastien Clamagirand, general manager of the secure identification business line at NXP. “As the world’s thinnest contactless chip module, the MOB10 is uniquely suited to answer this need and will empower a new generation of passports and ID cards that are thinner, more durable and even more secure than ever before.”

The MOB10 is designed for high volume and offers higher density per reel. This feature optimizes machine throughput and storage space, so manufacturers of identity documents can reduce cost, operate more efficiently, and deliver more resilient end products. To ensure flexibility in implementation, the MOB10 solution is compatible with ICAO 9303 and ISO/IEC 14443 standards.

