NXP extends investment in industry leading Kinetis microcontrollers to support its IoT and security customers

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), today announced it has extended the product longevity for its popular family of Kinetis microcontrollers (MCUs) to 15 years. Strong market demand is fuelling NXP’s continued investment in its trusted Kinetis solutions that support developers and product managers across many markets throughout the lifecycle of their products.

“Broad market adoption for the popular Kinetis MCUs underscores the popularity for our proven microcontrollers, which are part of NXP’s comprehensive edge computing portfolio that make devices more powerful and secure,” said Emmanuel Sambuis, vice president of microcontrollers and connectivity at NXP Semiconductors. “As a trusted supplier, our customers can invest in their designs today and rest assured they will be able to leverage Kinetis solutions across the lifespan of their products, ranging from wearables and smart home devices to products for connected cities and a wide range of healthcare, commercial and industrial IoT applications.”

“As a long-time customer of NXP’s Kinetis microcontroller portfolio, we appreciate their continued focus on innovative and secure solutions backed by a strong commitment to longevity,” said Eric Lo, Senior Global Commodity Manager. “As a result of our solid partnership, Emerson has been able to remain a market leader in Industrial Automation and Climate Control.”

The Kinetis microcontroller portfolio includes the Kinetis K series of general-purpose MCUs based on Arm® Cortex®-M4 core and Kinetis L series MCUs based on Arm Cortex-M0+ core. Application-specific MCUs include the Kinetis V series for motor control and power conversion, Kinetis E series MCUs for robust 5V applications, the Kinetis W series line for wireless connectivity and the Kinetis M series for metering. All Kinetis microcontrollers are supported by the unified MCUXpresso software and tool suite.

NXP Connects | Santa Clara | June 13-14

See Kinetis MCUs in action at NXP Connects this week in Santa Clara where our:

Kinetis E Series will showcase its touch capabilities

Kinetis V series will showcase its motor control capabilities

Kinetis W series will showcase its asset tracking capabilities using BLE (using Kinetis KW35) and smart home applications using Kinetis KW41

K32W will demonstrate its biometric authentication capabilities using K32W0x wireless MCUs

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.