NXP and AliOS partner for new in-vehicle experiences

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), the world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductors and AliOS, the operating system for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions developed by Alibaba Group, have entered into a partnership to further drive the development of smart cars in China. The partnership aims to install the AliOS system and NXP’s automotive infotainment solution in millions of vehicles in China by 2020. The collaboration will help build a next-generation smart cockpit enhanced by multi-screen display, artificial-intelligence-driven interaction and secure Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

The digitization of the automobile is driving dynamic change in the in-vehicle experience domain, a realm where connectivity and data have forged new conveniences for consumers and opportunities for businesses.

The new partnership, which will combine AliOS and NXP i.MX applications processors, is another step in the AliOS vision of a one-stop IoT solution, built with an integrated ecosystem that connects IoT and Cloud to make all IoT devices more intelligent. AliOS can be applied to cars, smart home appliances, mobile phones, tablets and other electronic gadgets. The partnership will also explore the optimization of software and hardware design for next-generation auto e-cockpits, future car broadcasting systems and beyond.

“Over the past three years, AliOS has been a pioneer in driving the digital transformation of cars and helping auto brands to enhance the overall user experience,” said Simon Hu, senior vice president of Alibaba Group and president of AliOS. “Moving forward, we will strive to make cars more intelligent to better connect with the digitized road infrastructure in cities. By partnering with NXP, a global leader in the auto semiconductor sector, we hope to create a robust platform to spur the creation of more innovative technologies, reducing the costs associated with the mass production of smart vehicles. We look forward to redefining the future of the automobile sector in collaboration with our ecosystem partners such as NXP.”

“Alibaba and NXP share the new vision that in-vehicle experiences and consumer services will be an essential differentiator for carmakers moving forward,” said Kurt Sievers executive vice president and general manager of NXP automotive. “Alibaba has great momentum in the development, innovation and application of automotive operating systems. Our i.MX applications processors have the processing power needed for new applications such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Things and e-commerce. We believe the partnership will bring rich opportunities to the auto industry.”

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.