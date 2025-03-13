Nuvve launches new Mexico subsidiary to advance state’s multibillion clean transportation and energy goals

Ted Smith appointed CEO of Nuvve New Mexico LLC to drive project success

Nuvve Holding Corp., a global leader in grid modernization and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, today announced the formation of Nuvve New Mexico LLC, a new subsidiary created to support the company’s recently awarded State of New Mexico contract. The new entity will serve as a regional representative company, ensuring the successful execution of the contract and the expansion of Nuvve’s innovative energy solutions across the state.

The award comes as New Mexico advances transportation electrification and grid modernization initiatives. The state has taken a proactive stance with strong leadership from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive orders and a current legislative session that includes over 50 bills for appropriations that support electrification. The 2025 legislative session’s bills together propose over $6 billion in appropriations, funding programs and incentives for electric school buses, EV charging infrastructure, zero-emission vehicle adoption, advanced grid technologies, microgrids, and resilience planning.

Ted Smith, a leader in clean energy deployment and strategic market development, will spearhead this initiative and serve as CEO of Nuvve New Mexico LLC. Smith will oversee day-to-day operations in New Mexico and work closely with local stakeholders to ensure project success.

“This new LLC reflects Nuvve’s commitment to delivering on our promises and maximizing the impact of our work in New Mexico,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and Founder of Nuvve. “Ted’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring the seamless integration of our technology and creating long-term value for the state.”

Nuvve’s V2G and energy management solutions optimize energy use, reduce costs, and support grid resilience—critical benefits for states investing in sustainable infrastructure. By establishing a dedicated New Mexico entity, Nuvve aims to accelerate deployment, enhance local engagement, and solidify its role as a key partner in the state’s clean energy transition.

SOURCE: Nuvve