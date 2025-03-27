Nuvve launches Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering to help electric cooperatives reduce energy costs and create grid resiliency

Subscription-based battery systems offer long-term savings and grid flexibility for load-serving entities and recurring revenue opportunities

Nuvve Holding Corp., a global leader in grid modernization and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), today announced the launch of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering. The new subscription-based solution is designed to support electric cooperatives and other load-serving entities in strengthening grid performance, managing peak demand, reducing infrastructure costs, and creating a more resilient electric system.

“The BaaS offering generates contracted and potential merchant revenue for Nuvve, while offering our partners strong returns and long-term cost savings,” said Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve co-founder and CEO. “Nuvve is working with multiple investing partners to support the different projects under final negotiation.”

Nuvve’s BaaS model enables utilities to deploy scalable battery energy storage systems — including at the substation level — without requiring significant upfront capital investment and delivered through 10 to 12-year service agreements. These systems can be integrated to mitigate coincident peaks, support load flexibility, and improve resilience while aligning with utility operational planning and regulatory priorities.

“This initiative is focused on enabling utilities and co-ops to respond to growing system complexity with flexible, modular energy infrastructure,” said Hamza Lemsaddek, Vice President of Technology and Astrea AI at Nuvve, a key driver in the company’s Grid Modernization effort. “BaaS offers an easy entry point to capture storage benefits today, while building a foundation for future distributed energy strategies.”

The BaaS platform is intentionally designed to be scalable and application-flexible with battery systems ranging from commercial and industrial (C&I) use cases to utility-scale deployments, ranging capital expenditure between $1 and $10M. Nuvve delivers full turnkey solutions — including procurement, installation, operations, maintenance, and grid integration — enabling cooperatives to benefit from cutting-edge energy services without additional operational burden.

To support this expansion, Nuvve has appointed Michael Smucker as Senior Director of Sales within the Grid Modernization business unit. Smucker brings over two decades of experience developing utility relationships and leading clean energy and EV infrastructure programs across the United States.

Initial deployments are expected to begin in late 2025, with project development and partner discussions already underway across multiple regions and utility ownership models.

This launch marks a strategic evolution of Nuvve’s platform. Building on its leadership in V2G and intelligent energy integration, the company is now advancing solutions that combine mobile and stationary assets, software, and operational expertise to deliver value at both the system and local levels. Nuvve is further positioning itself as a long-term partner in modernizing the electric grid by expanding into stationary storage and grid-edge infrastructure.

