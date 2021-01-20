Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan and Green Hills Software deliver safe and secure digital automotive instrument clusters

Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan, a leading maker of semiconductors for automotive HMI applications, and Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, announced today the immediate availability of Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY® real-time operating system solution for the Nuvoton Gerda® family of automotive SoCs (system-on-chips). The combined solution is a cost-optimized platform for OEMs and Tier 1s to build safe and secure, high-performance instrument clusters, heads-up displays, and e-mirrors.

Good functional safety begins with unassailable security, and with the approaching UNECE WP.29 cybersecurity management system requirements, Green Hills Software is uniquely positioned to provide the best-in-class solution for both ISO 26262 automotive functional safety and ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity with its INTEGRITY RTOS and development tools.

By bringing new innovation to established products, Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan stands ready to fulfill the most demanding automotive OEM requirements. The Gerda family of SoCs, when paired with Green Hills Software and its INTEGRITY RTOS, meets emerging automotive safety and cybersecurity requirements while still offering flexible solutions for digital automotive instrument clusters, heads-up displays, and e‑mirrors. The Gerda family of SoCs meets the full requirements of mid/low digital instrument clusters, combining multiple rich graphics options with advanced audio/video processing and rapid-start capabilities.

“We appreciate Green Hills Software supporting our products,” said Shigehiro Matsumoto, Director of Visual Sensing Business Group at Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan. “We look forward to this collaboration which will build good partnerships with Green Hills Software and will enable customers to take advantage of the high-speed performance and ever-evolving features made available on our Gerda series SoC family. We know customers face future challenges in providing their OEMs with cost-effective solutions that also meet emerging safety and security standards, and they will find what they need with this combined offering.”

“Green Hills Software is excited to work with Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan to demonstrate its innovative approach to the evolving automotive HMI market,” said Matthew Slager, Vice President of Operations for Asia-Pacific at Green Hills Software. “Customers still face challenging safety and security requirements for functions that need to co-exist with high-performance graphical display systems. The combination of our INTEGRITY RTOS and advanced development tools with Nuvoton’s Gerda family of SoCs provides the perfect safe and secure platform for customers to build systems that lower their overall system cost.”

