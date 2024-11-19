Nuro goes driverless in three cities, advances capabilities of the Nuro Driver

Nuro, a leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced a significant expansion of its L4 driverless capabilities using zero-occupant vehicles, powered by the AI-enabled Nuro Driver™ system

Nuro, a leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced a significant expansion of its L4 driverless capabilities using zero-occupant vehicles, powered by the AI-enabled Nuro Driver™ system. This expansion—covering multiple cities in two states and encompassing significant operational advancements—solidifies Nuro’s position as one of the most advanced autonomous vehicle technology providers in the U.S., with one of the largest L4 deployments in the country.

With this expanded deployment of zero-occupant vehicles, Nuro is ready to provide the foundational technology for transporting both people and goods. Nuro is one of only a handful of companies worldwide able to deploy its technology in a driverless capacity at the scale of an entire city.

The expanded deployments will span two regions:

Mountain View and Palo Alto, California : 83% increase in deployment area (linear miles)

and : 83% increase in deployment area (linear miles) Houston, Texas : 70% increase in deployment area (linear miles)

Nuro’s newly expanded operational design domain (ODD) encompasses significant technological advancements, including:

Multi-lane road operation at speeds up to 35 miles per hour

Improvements related to complex scenario handling, such as reacting to active emergency vehicles, navigating construction zones, and responding to active school buses

Night operation, greatly expanding service availability

With these additions, Nuro’s system now covers a significant portion of everyday driving conditions. This expanded operational scope demonstrates the growing sophistication and reliability of Nuro’s autonomous technology in real-world applications. To date, Nuro’s fleet has logged more than one million autonomous miles with zero autonomous at-fault incidents, underscoring the company’s commitment to safety and technological excellence.

Nuro’s autonomous system is designed with cost-effective, automotive-grade components. This approach ensures that Nuro’s technology is not only highly capable but also practical for large-scale deployment across various vehicle types and use cases.

“Since publicly unveiling our new direction a little over a month ago, we have seen tremendous interest in our AI-driven autonomy platform from automotive OEMs and mobility companies,” said Jiajun Zhu, co-founder and CEO, Nuro. “Our latest driverless deployment demonstrates the maturity and capability of our AI platform, and we’re excited for potential partners to capitalize on the performance, safety and sophistication of the Nuro Driver to build their own incredible autonomy products.”

Nuro’s achievements in expanding its L4 driverless deployment with zero-occupant vehicles, coupled with its recently-announced business model of licensing the Nuro Driver platform, position the company at the forefront of the autonomous vehicle industry. By providing a road-proven, highly sophisticated and cost-effective autonomy solution, Nuro is poised to accelerate the adoption of autonomous driving technology across various applications, from personally-owned vehicles to large-scale mobility platforms.

SOURCE: Nuro