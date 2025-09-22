NUFAM 2025: Mercedes-Benz Trucks partners present innovative commercial vehicle solutions in Karlsruhe

Leading Mercedes-Benz Trucks partners from Baden-Württemberg are exhibiting collectively at NUFAM

Mercedes-Benz Trucks partners will once again be exhibiting numerous vehicles from the truck manufacturer at their stands at this year’s “NUFAM – The Commercial Vehicle Show.” At a joint stand covering 3,600 m² with an additional 400 m² of outdoor space, the five leading Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle centers from Baden-Württemberg will be showcasing their comprehensive expertise at the Karlsruhe Exhibition Center: NUFAM founding member S&G Automobil AG, Kestenholz GmbH, Südstern – Bölle AG + Co KG, Wackenhut GmbH & Co. KG, and TruckCenter Rems-Neckar GmbH & Co. KG will present the entire Mercedes-Benz Trucks product range – with a clear focus on alternative drive systems for tomorrow’s mobility and industry-specific body solutions.

The model range on display ranges from the versatile Atego and the new Actros L with ProCabin to the powerful Arocs SLT for heavy-duty transport of up to 500 tons. In addition to the exhibits with conventional diesel engines, Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ partners are placing a clear focus on the presentation of battery-electric truck models. Three fully electric models with different body solutions will be on display: the eActros 600, the eEconic, and the FUSO eCanter. In addition to the diverse product portfolio, service topics such as charging infrastructure and vehicle rental via Mercedes-Benz CharterWay will also be presented on site. In addition to the eEconic, classic winter service, firefighting, and rescue vehicles will also be on display in the long-established “Kommunalmeile” outdoor area.

A clear sign for change: the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is sending a clear signal for change in heavy-duty transport with the new eActros 600. The battery-electric flagship celebrated its series production start at the Wörth plant at the end of November 2024 and has been delivered to customers in Europe since December 2024. As part of the “eActros 600 European Testing Tour,” the electric truck impressively demonstrated its performance even before the start of series production, covering over 15,000 kilometers through 22 countries and participating in the “European Testing Tour Winter” with a total train weight of 40 tons. The high battery capacity of over 600 kilowatt hours[2] and the particularly efficient, specially developed electric drive axle enable a range of 500 kilometers without recharging[1], making the eActros 600 a forward-looking solution for emission-free long-distance transport.

With the title “International Truck of the Year 2025” awarded to the eActros 600, the renowned IToY jury recognizes the innovative overall concept combining modern drive technology and sustainable LFP cell technology. In addition to state-of-the-art safety and assistance systems, the eActros 600 scores points with its new Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 and high overall economy over its entire life cycle. With the eActros 600, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is underlining its ambition to significantly advance the decarbonization of the transport sector and to meet the requirements for range, comfort, and payload in the best possible way.

Setting standards in comfort and efficiency: Mercedes-Benz Actros L

The Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin went into series production in December 2024. The ProCabin is an aerodynamically optimized cab with a front end that is 80 millimeters longer, reducing fuel consumption by up to three percent compared to its predecessor. This is made possible by improved airflow around the vehicle and the minimization of gaps and crevices.

The latest generation of the economical OM 471 diesel engine, supported by an optimized drivetrain with a wider gear ratio and a new rear axle, further reduces fuel consumption while significantly improving the driving experience, especially during acceleration and maneuvering.

Comprehensive assistance systems are installed for added safety, including Active Brake Assist 6, Active Sideguard Assist 2, Front Guard Assist, and Active Drive Assist 3, which support the driver in detecting hazards and in semi-automated driving.

The eEconic at NUFAM

In 2022, Daimler Truck launched series production of the Mercedes-Benz eEconic, a fully electric special truck for municipal use. Like the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros models, the eEconic rolls off the production line at the Wörth plant and, thanks to its innovative vehicle architecture, performs all the typical Econic tasks, such as urban waste disposal – and does so locally CO₂-free. Cities and municipalities in particular benefit from quiet, clean, and safe logistics solutions. The panoramic glazing, modern multimedia cockpit, and standard assistance systems offer comfort and greater safety in urban traffic.

Unimog highlights

At the stand of the Unimog general agency Knoblauch, numerous renowned body manufacturers will be presenting practical examples of how versatile the Unimog is in a variety of industries. The Unimog Museum is offering a special experience as part of the Unimog course: visitors can watch live as the original Unimog that set the 2019 altitude world record conquers extreme inclines. There is also a next-generation course for young guests – children can get behind the wheel of a mini Unimog and enjoy their first driving experience.

FUSO eCanter: Electric mobility in 42 variants

With the eCanter, the FUSO brand offers a comprehensive range of light-duty electric commercial vehicles in the 4.25 to 8.55 ton range. With six different wheelbases, three different battery options, and two cab types, customers can find vehicles for a wide variety of requirements – for municipal transport, distribution transport, and the construction sector. Various body types are available, FUSO also offers flatbed and tipper bodies ex works. Depending on the battery pack, the eCanter offers a range of up to 200 km. Customers have the flexible option of choosing between AC and DC charging for all models.

[1] The range was determined internally under specific test conditions, after preconditioning with a 4×2 tractor unit with a 40 tons total towing weight at 20°C outside temperature in long-haul operation and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400.

[2] Nominal capacity of a new battery, based on internally defined boundary conditions. This may vary depending on the application and ambient conditions.

SOURCE: DDaimler Truck