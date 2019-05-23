Nuance automotive powers Geely’s GKUI smart ecosystem

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that its automotive platform provides AI-powered voice recognition for select car models from Geely, China’s fastest-growing automotive manufacturer, in its GKUI smart ecosystem powered by ECARX, a technology company under Geely Group. GKUI is Geely’s innovative digital cockpit system, integrating infotainment, connectivity, and vehicle management into one smart in-car system.

Nuance Automotive powers a multitude of features that are core to the GKUI experience on some of Geely’s models:

High-speed, voice-powered interaction – Nuance’s platform enables an extremely responsive human-machine interface (HMI) that satisfies the demanding standards of the Chinese market, allowing drivers and passengers to interact with GKUI naturally, just as they would with another person, to ask questions and complete requests around all key in-car functions: point of interest search, navigation, temperature control, etc.

High-speed, voice-powered interaction – Nuance’s platform enables an extremely responsive human-machine interface (HMI) that satisfies the demanding standards of the Chinese market, allowing drivers and passengers to interact with GKUI naturally, just as they would with another person, to ask questions and complete requests around all key in-car functions: point of interest search, navigation, temperature control, etc. Speech signal enhancement (SSE) – A suite of signal processing technologies removes noise from microphone input and sends out a cleaner signal, improving speech recognition and hands-free communication with GKUI.

“As the fastest-growing automaker in China, Geely is and will be a leader in the future of digital and autonomous cars in the region,” said Stefan Ortmanns, executive vice president and general manager, Nuance Automotive. “A humanized, reliable, fast user experience is hugely important as Geely brings its GKUI to this future, not just for ease of use and productivity, but for safety and building trust between driver and car. We are proud to be part of it.”

“GKUI is an important part of our mission to transform people’s relationships with their cars and increase comfort and trust as we move toward the autonomous car,” said Ziyu Shen, CEO, ECARX. “We’re working to turn the car into a living space that is fully user oriented, and the ability to interact with the car through voice is a core piece of this. Nuance is one of our key partners in this area.”

GKUI debuted in the 2018 Bo Yue SUV and is present in nearly 20 models from Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and PROTON. GKUI supports Mandarin Chinese and regional dialects for English, including Malaysian-accented English in PROTON vehicles.

SOURCE: Nuance