Nuance and KT to develop specialized automotive assistant for Korea

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations, today announced it will work with KT Corporation, Korea’s leading automotive telematics provider, bringing together two market leaders to develop a Dragon Drive-powered automotive assistant built specifically for the Korean market.

Through their work together, the two companies will leverage a combination of Nuance’s automotive-grade solutions and KT’s AI and content services to deliver an automotive assistant optimized for use in Korea. Core Dragon Drive technologies like Just Talk, the capability to invoke the automotive assistant without pushing a button or using a wake-up word; voice biometrics; and embedded speech recognition will make KT services like streaming music and GiGA Genie accessible to drivers just by using their voice. As a result of Nuance and KT’s collaboration, Korean drivers will enjoy an innovative, personalized, AI-powered assistant that’s more advanced than existing solutions in the Korean automotive market.

“As the car becomes increasingly connected and digital, drivers are expecting and demanding an in-car assistant that’s sophisticated and intelligently built for in-car use cases,” said Stefan Ortmanns, executive vice president and general manager, Nuance Automotive. “Together, Nuance and KT can create this experience for drivers in Korea, enabling a simple, voice-powered interface that delivers access to the content and services they know and love.”

“Our collaboration with Nuance will fundamentally innovate the way drivers communicate with the car,” said Kangrim Choi, vice president and head of Connected Car business, KT. “KT’s AI platform, GiGA Genie will connect drivers to a variety of infotainment contents and IoT appliances at home, creating the connected life experience.”

Nuance Automotive specializes in conversational AI technologies for the car, helping automotive manufacturers deliver unique user experiences to their customers. With the Dragon Drive platform, Nuance offers a deeply integrated, hybrid solution that can be customized to become a smart automotive assistant that is seamlessly integrated into the user’s connected ecosystem. Today, Dragon Drive ships globally in more than 200 million cars across more than 40 languages, creating conversational experiences for Audi, BMW, Daimler, Fiat, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Toyota, SAIC, and more. To learn more about the ways in which Dragon Drive is amplifying the intelligence of the connected car, visit Dragon Drive on nuance.com.

