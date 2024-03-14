NTN begins providing bearing data to “Romax” a design support software for gearboxes

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) has recently begun providing our bearing data to “Romax” a design support software for gearboxes developed and provided by Manufacturing Intelligence division of Hexagon (headquartered in Sweden), a global leader in digital reality solutions that combine sensors, software, and autonomous control technology

“Romax” is a design support software specialized for gearboxes and is used in the design and development of powertrain products in a wide range of fields, including automobiles, construction machinery, robots, and wind turbines. The software makes it easier to perform high-speed analysis and modeling. It also enables customers to obtain analysis data of strength, fatigue, energy efficiency, vibration, and noise in the early stages of design, which shortens the development time. In addition to detailed analysis of common gears and bearings, detailed analysis considering the entire system including the motor is also available, so this software is used not only by the person in charge of design and development but also by the person in charge of CAE.

Recently, we have received requests from customers worldwide to more easily select NTN bearings and decided to provide bearing data to this software. We offered approximately 6,000 types of bearing data, including deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and tapered roller bearings. Our bearings data was released when the software was updated at the end of 2023.

NTN will continue to create the environment that makes it easier for more customers to consider and select our bearings, contributing to more efficient design and more short development period for customers and working to further expand sales.

