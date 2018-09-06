NSK welcomes visitors to IMTS 2018

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) announced that. NSK Americas will exhibit their products and technologies at IMTS 2018 held at the McCormick Place, Chicago, IL USA, from September 10 through September 15, 2018.

ABOUT IMTS

projecting to host more than 115,000 registrants at its 32nd edition premanufacturing technology show in North America. IMTS gives over 2,400 exhibitors the opportunity to meet with manufacturing industry professionals to show off the latest machine tools, controls, computers, software and components.

About NSK exhibits

Giving a unique experience to attendees, NSK has developed a virtual reality game called NSK Virtual Machine Builder. NSK’s virtual demo is fun, interactive and informative for the user while they repair a vertical milling machine. Users will be repairing the machine using NSK’s Spindle Bearings, Ball Screw, Linear Guides, and Ball Screw Support Bearing. Play around in NSK’s virtual reality world filled with interactive games and learn about all the various products NSK developed for machine tool applications. Users will be scored on their precision with only minutes to assemble the vertical milling machine. NSK will be adding an incentive for the highest scoring user at IMTS 2018.

NSK will also have several moving demonstrations on display that show NSK’s notable engineered products. Below are the product exhibits that will be shown at IMTS 2018.