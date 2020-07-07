NSK develops world’s first non-contact torque sensor for drive shafts in motor vehicles

NSK Ltd. has newly developed a non-contact torque sensor capable of measuring the torque of drive shafts in vehicles in real time. This is the first sensor in the world of this type and capability.

The sensor uses magnetic fields to detect torque by measuring minute twisting of the drive shaft that occurs naturally as it is rotated by the motor. Conventional torque sensors have been too complicated or expensive for wide scale use, but NSK’s new technology makes possible a compact sensor with a simple structure that is ideal for mass production and broad adoption by automakers.

NSK’s new torque sensor helps increase fuel economy (reduce power consumption), and improve ride comfort and safety. The sensor opens up a whole new world of possibilities across CASE*1. NSK is aiming for 6 billion yen in yearly sales by 2030.

Development Background

The automotive industry is currently in the midst of a once-in-a-century period of profound transformation centered around CASE*1. The car of the near future is expected to maximize safety and comfort, and reduce environmental impact. This will require vehicles to be equipped with various sensors to accurately grasp the state of the vehicle in order to execute advanced control methods.

The drive shaft is a key component that is used to transmit the power of the engine or motor to the wheels. Measuring torque at the drive shaft provides vital information that can be used to increase fuel economy, improve comfort and safety, reduce environmental impact, and even detect abnormalities or malfunction in the vehicle. However, until the introduction of NSK’s new product, conventional torque sensors were too large and too complicated to be suitable for mass production vehicles.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: NSK