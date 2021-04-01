NSK develops world’s fastest ball bearing for EV Motors (Gen 3)

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Akitoshi Ichii) has developed a third generation ultra high speed ball bearing for electric vehicle (EV) motors capable of operating at over 1.8 million dmN*1. The new bearing is the world’s fastest grease-lubricated deep groove ball bearing for automotive applications, enabling longer vehicle range and higher energy (fuel) economy. The bearing also facilitates motor and component downsizing for gains in vehicle interior space.

NSK is targeting 12 billion yen in sales by 2030.

*1 dmN: A measure of bearing rotational performance. The product of bearing pitch diameter (dm) in millimeters and rotational speed (N).

Background

Protecting the environment is vital to the continued prosperity of societies around the world. To enhance sustainability, the automotive industry is rapidly moving to help achieve a carbon neutral society by expanding the development and production of electric vehicles, hybrids, and other new energy vehicles. However, maximum range on a single charge remains a concern for consumers. In light of consumer and environmental demands, automakers are pursuing smaller and lighter automotive components, and developing faster, higher output motors operating at higher efficiencies. Accordingly, bearings used in powertrains, especially in electric motors, are being subjected to increasingly higher speeds and performance demands. NSK has been engaged in development efforts on an ongoing basis and completed development of the second generation ultra high speed ball bearing (1.4 million dmN) in March 2020. The second generation design featured significant advancements in cage and anti-seizure technology. Today, NSK announced the third generation model aligned with demand for bearings capable of even higher speeds in electric motors for EV.

Product Features