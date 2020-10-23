NSK develops low friction hub unit bearings for EV

NSK Ltd. has developed new low friction Hub Unit Bearings (HUBs) ideal for electric vehicles, hybrids, and new energy vehicles. The new bearings maintain the high reliability of conventional products despite offering lower friction. The lower friction of the new HUBs improves fuel economy (reduces energy consumption), contributing to longer travel range in EV and other vehicles. NSK is targeting 30 billion yen in sales by 2026.

Development Background

Protecting the environment and reducing CO 2 emissions is vital to the continued prosperity of global society. To enhance sustainability, the automotive industry is accelerating the development and production of electric vehicles, hybrids, and other new energy vehicles. However, the limited range of these vehicles remains a significant barrier to adoption.

Reducing friction is an effective method of increasing maximum vehicle range on a single charge, especially in HUBs, which support the vehicle body and are a component vital to the smooth rotation of the wheels. Accordingly, NSK directed development efforts to focus on reducing friction in HUBs with the aim of contributing to increased vehicle range.

Grease Features