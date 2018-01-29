Novelis Aluminum lightens 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced supply of its premium aluminum in the new 2018 Jeep® Wrangler. The use of lightweight, high-strength aluminum for closures, which includes parts of the doors, fenders, swing gate, and windshield surround, reduces weight and boosts fuel economy, helping make it the most capable and fuel efficient Wrangler ever produced by FCA US LLC. The all-new Wrangler is 200 pounds lighter than the previous steel version and gas mileage is expected to rise by three miles per gallon, according to the automaker.

“Novelis is proud to offer our unrivaled production capabilities and extensive technical expertise to one of the world’s most iconic vehicles,” said Marco Palmieri, SVP and President, Novelis North America. “We work alongside our customers from program development to launch to meet the industry’s evolving needs.”

By incorporating aluminum into this design, FCA US joins a number of automakers that are turning to aluminum for the benefits they see in vehicle performance, agility and safety. Thanks in part to lightweight aluminum from Novelis, Jeep enthusiasts will also find it easier to remove the doors, which will be 14 pounds lighter compared to previous models.

“Novelis aluminum offers a safe, sustainable and cost-effective way to lightweight vehicles,” said Ganesh Panneer, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive, Novelis North America. “Automotive aluminum applications result in better performance and agility, increased fuel economy and reduced carbon emissions.”

Aluminum supply for the all-new, next-generation Wrangler will be sourced from Novelis’ facilities in Oswego, New York and Kingston, Ontario.

Demand for automotive aluminum is expected to rise according to the 2017 Ducker Worldwide survey that projects aluminum content in North American passenger vehicles, particularly light trucks and SUVs, will increase 42 percent from its 2015 level by the year 2028. Today, more than 200 different vehicle models feature Novelis aluminum.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.