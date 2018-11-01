Notice regarding the status (Progress Report) of acquisition of treasury stock

OMRON Corporation (TOKYO: 6645; ADR: OMRNY) announces the status of the acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Company Law of Japan applied mutatis mutandis to the provisions of Article 165-3 of said law.

(1) Type of shares acquired : Common stock of OMRON Corporation

(2) Number of shares acquired : 520,900 shares

(3) Total amount of acquisition : JPY 2,388,854,488

(4) Period of acquisition : From October 1, 2018 to October 31, 2018 (Trade base)

(5) Method of acquisition : Discretionary trading by securities company

Reference 1. Details of resolution approved at the board of directors’ meeting held on July 26, 2018

(1) Type of shares to be acquired : Common stock of OMRON Corporation

(2) Number of shares to be acquired: Up to 5,000,000 shares (2.38% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock))

(3) Total amount of acquisition : Up to JPY 20,000,000,000

(4) Period of acquisition : From July 27, 2018 to July 26, 2019 2.

Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution (as of October 31, 2018)

(1) Total number of shares acquired : 1,301,300 shares

(2) Total value of shares acquired : JPY 6,207,019,970

