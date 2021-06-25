Notice regarding results of subsidiary tender offer

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) announced on May 27th, 2021 that it will be selling a portion of its common shares in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (MSK)

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) announced on May 27th, 2021 that it will be selling a portion of its common shares in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (MSK) back to MSK in response to the decision by the latter’s board of directors to extend a tender offer, which was completed on June 24th, 2021. Please refer to the attached notice for details.

The impact of this transaction on MC’s financial results for the current fiscal year is expected to be negligible.

Please see the documents here from MSK for details.

