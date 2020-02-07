Notice regarding members of Directors and Auditors

At the Board of Directors Meeting held on 7 February 2020, Suzuki Motor Corporation has made an internal decision regarding candidates for Directors and Auditors to be elected at the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020 as per below. The number of Outside Directors will increase to three (of which one female Director), from the current number of two.

Directors (nine members) and Auditors (five members) are to be officially decided following the election at the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The Representative Directors and Directors with specific titles are to be selected at the Board of Directors Meeting to be held following the end of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Directors

Candidates for new Directors

Name Current position Toshiaki Suzuki Managing Officer

Executive General Manager,

Domestic Marketing I, Domestic Marketing Osamu Kawamura* Representative Director and Chairman,

Chanson Cosmetics Inc. Hideaki Domichi* Former Ambassador Extraordinary and

Plenipotentiary of Japan to India/Bhutan

Former Executive Senior Vice President,

Japan International Cooperation Agency Yuriko Kato* Representative Director and President,

M2Labo. Inc.

*Outside Director

Directors to retire

(upon the end of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)