Nota AI and Wind River Collaborate to Deliver On-Device Generative AI for the Intelligent Edge

Nota AI, a pioneer in on-device AI optimization, and Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, have signed a strategic Partner Program Agreement (PPA) to combine Nota AI’s NetsPresso® capabilities into Wind River Studio Developer.

“The combination of technologies from Wind River with its mission-critical expertise for the edge and our proprietary AI model optimization platform, NetsPresso will unlock new potential for AI optimization and on-device generative AI across industries to pave the way for rapid growth and innovation. Together with Wind River, we are accelerating time-to-market for edge AI applications and significantly expanding the adoption of AI technologies in automotive, mobile, IoT, and beyond,” said Myungsu Chae, CEO, Nota AI.

“AI model optimization and software-defined automation will be key in bringing to life a wealth of applications and new use cases for the edge. This collaboration, bringing in AI innovation from Nota AI and deep mission-critical and edge expertise from Wind River, will help teams better tap into the power of physical AI and develop the right workflows to explore new possibilities for generative AI on the edge,” said Avijit Sinha, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Global Business Development, Wind River.

The interoperability of the NetsPresso AI/ML framework with Studio Developer capabilities enables a streamlined workflow for training, compressing, converting, benchmarking, and deploying AI models—bridging model optimization with testing and deployment across real-world edge environments.

Key areas of collaboration between NetsPresso and Studio Developer include:

Wind River Studio Digital Feedback Loop: Enables data-centric AI via real-time feedback collection, in which the feedback data is looped back into NetsPresso for continuous model improvement and fine-tuning.

Wind River Studio Test Automation: Delivers significant cost savings through reduced manual effort and faster iteration; AI workflows powered by NetsPresso can be automated and tested.

Wind River Studio Virtual Lab: Allows NetsPresso-trained AI models to be remotely deployed and tested with virtual and physical edge devices connected remotely. This enables customers to validate models on their specific hardware configurations without shipping boards.

NetsPresso, Nota AI’s flagship AI model optimization platform, optimizes AI models for device compatibility, allowing them to run directly on the device. Studio Developer is a modern DevOps platform that accelerates development, deployment, and operation of mission-critical systems for the intelligent edge.

