Not only in orange  FUSO eCanter handed over to first customers in the Netherlands

Twelve FUSO eCanter, all-electric light-duty trucks by FUSO, a part of Daimler Trucks, will also be operated by Dutch customers from now on: PostNL, the logisticians Albert Heijn B.V., Cornelissen Groep B.V. and Technische Unie B.V. as well as the biggest online marketplace in foodservice, Bidfood B.V., will operate twelve 7.5-tonne FUSO eCanter within their fleets. In Germany, Great Britain, Japan and in the US, the all-electric light-duty truck with an output of 129 kW and a payload up to four tonnes is already in use by costumers. With regard to the Netherlands, all vehicles will also be used for those duties that are accomplished by conventionally driven vehicles so far. The local reduction of noise and emission as well as the increasing sustainability of the fleets are the decisive factors for the companies to choose FUSO eCanter. Furthermore, with a range of 100 km, the FUSO eCanter trucks cover the requirements of the costumers regarding the inner-city distribution. Thus, the vehicles can be charged over night with alternating current chargers or direct current chargers depending on availability. Therefore, the charging time can be reduced to approximately one and a half hours by using a fast charger.

