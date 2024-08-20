Northvolt to advance lithium-metal battery technology from Northvolt Labs

Future research & development of the next-generation technology to be led through world-class capabilities and engineering talent concentrated in Västerås, Sweden

Northvolt today announced the decision to shift development of its next-generation lithium-metal battery technology from California to its R&D campus, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, Sweden. The transfer reflects a strategic move to consolidate the R&D and industrialization of Northvolt’s cell product portfolio — featuring lithium-ion, sodium-ion and lithium-metal — into one location, where future development of the technologies benefits from a platform of expertise and capabilities that is unmatched in the Western world.

At Northvolt Labs, the development of lithium-metal battery technology will be supported by access to a world-class team of material engineers, cell designers and manufacturing experts, working alongside cathode active material and cell manufacturing capabilities, as well as global supply chain development resources. Importantly, the move also brings lithium-metal into the fold of Northvolt’s customer-facing business units and experience in launching new technologies into the company’s production system.

Determining that the support and infrastructure of Northvolt Labs maximizes opportunities for success, whilst also enabling the most cost-efficient pathway for industrialization of lithium-metal technology, follows a detailed assessment of the technology and its market applications undertaken by the Cuberg leadership team in close collaboration with Northvolt.

To date, Northvolt has been developing lithium-metal battery technology through Cuberg — a fully-owned subsidiary operating in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, acquired by Northvolt in 2021. Cuberg employees have been encouraged to apply to open positions matching their skillset across Northvolt, including Northvolt Labs and Northvolt Ett, or Northvolt North America, located in Montreal, Canada — a region benefitting from relevant expertise in advanced battery technology.

Shauna McIntyre, CEO of Cuberg, commented: “Northvolt Labs is a world-class battery R&D campus, that provides not only a natural home for lithium-metal but an excellent platform from which to assure the further development of lithium-metal technology. The move strengthens Northvolt’s long-term commitment to advanced battery development and better positions it to engage industry first-movers with a technology that holds great promise.”

Sami Haikala, Northvolt Chief Development Officer, commented: “Bringing lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and lithium-metal technologies together under one roof at Northvolt Labs creates a unique environment for cross-innovation and accelerated development. By centralizing our efforts, we are better equipped to deliver the next generation of energy solutions to meet the growing demands of the global market.”

Shauna McIntyre will remain in a leadership role within Northvolt North America, engaged in expanding Northvolt’s presence in the region, as well as supporting the commercialization of Northvolt’s long-term technology roadmap and strategic positions.

SOURCE: Northvolt