North Northamptonshire Council strengthens electric vehicle charging network with installation of 32 new charge points

North Northamptonshire Council has partnered with Believ, the UK’s fastest growing electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO), to install 32 more EV charge points across 17 sites as part of an ongoing project to provide on-street public chargers for residents without driveways or off-road parking, with these charge points going live in the next few weeks.

The latest installations, including the first charge points in Desborough, located in Victoria Street, add to the 22 charge points at 12 sites already available via the work with Believ, and the new batch is set to strengthen the council’s efforts to facilitate a publicly accessible EV network that also contributes to lower emissions, widens choice, and improves air quality across the area. All locations include dedicated bays for EV charging only.

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said: “We are delighted to be working with Believ again on this phase of our electric vehicle charging points project. With a rise in users of electric vehicles, it is vital that we deliver a reliable and accessible EV network, for those who have no access to a private drive or wish to charge their vehicle whilst visiting our town centres. The 32 new charging points will make a real difference to residents and mean that more people have a charging point nearby, especially important as we aim to be carbon neutral.”

Believ is a specialist in delivering all speeds of charge point infrastructure at zero cost to local councils or taxpayers. It works in collaboration with partners, communities and the customers they serve, to develop and deliver an EV charging network that is accessible, reliable and future-proofed. The company will own, operate and maintain the charge points, which will be delivered via its strategic delivery partner Virgin Media O2.

Perran Moon, Interim CEO of Believ, says the business is proud to support the Council in its latest initiative to accelerate EV adoption in the region: “It is admirable to see a council so determined to speed up the shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles on our roads, and we are equally proud to expand EV infrastructure throughout the UK. We need to ensure that no one is left behind or excluded in the move towards sustainable transport and, at a time when so many are feeling the pinch, doing so at zero cost to the taxpayer or council.”

