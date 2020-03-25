SSAB: Nomination Committee proposes keeping fees unchanged

Owing to the prevailing uncertainty in society caused by Covid-19 and its effects on industrial production and on the economy in general, the Nomination Committee proposes that its current proposal to increase the Board fees and compensation paid for committee work to be submitted for the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2020 (point 9 on the AGM agenda), be replaced by a proposal to keep the fees and compensation unchanged.

Unchanged fees implies (payments in SEK 1,000):

Chairman of the Board: SEK 1,800

Other directors (not employed by the Group): SEK 600

Chairman of the Audit Committee: SEK 225

Other members of the Audit Committee: SEK 135

Chairman of the Remuneration Committee : SEK 170

Members of the Remuneration Committee: SEK 110

