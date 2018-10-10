Nokian Tyres will publish its interim report for January−September 2018 on October 31, 2018

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release October 10, 2018, 3:00 p.m.

Nokian Tyres Interim Report for January−September 2018 will be published on October 31, 2018 at 8.00 a.m. Finnish time. After publication, the stock exchange release and presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. In the call, Nokian Tyres’ President and CEO Hille Korhonen and CFO Teemu Kangas-Kärki will present the financial results.

To participate, please dial in 5−10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: 0800523163

Sweden: +46 856642651

UK: +44 3333000804

US: +1 6319131422

PIN: 38828061#

The call can also be listened live via www.nokiantyres.com/resultinfo-Q3-2018

A recording of the conference call and a transcript will be available on the company’s website later.

SOURCE: Nokian Tyres