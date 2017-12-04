Nokian Tyres is renewing its leadership and operational model to support global business

Nokian Tyres is accelerating profitable growth, customer orientation and innovative future solutions by renewing its leadership and operational model. Purpose of this change is also to create a scalable structure and to increase efficiency through global functions and processes. The new organization structure will be valid starting from January 1, 2018.

Nokian Tyres’ business unit structure will remain unchanged, consisting of Passenger Car Tyres, Nokian Heavy Tyres and Vianor. Company’s external reporting model will continue to include business units and geographical areas.

From the beginning of the year, the Passenger Car Tyres’ business unit will be managed from market and product line perspectives. Business areas will be responsible for profit and loss and customer-oriented business development according to the strategy.

The new business areas are:

Americas (United States, Canada and Central and South America)

Europe (Nordic countries and the rest of Europe)

Russia and Asia (Russia, China, Japan and the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia)

The new Products and Technologies unit will be responsible for creating growth through competitive product offering in all key markets and for product profitability. Target is also to ensure that Nokian Tyres continues to be a leader in innovation in terms of both products and solutions. Product Management and Product Development will transfer to the new unit.

With our new leadership and operational model, we will have more management focus on our main markets. It accelerates the implementation of common ways of working, increases cross-unit and international cooperation, and provides excellent opportunities for competence development. Furthermore, the change strengthens our ability to react quickly to market changes and customer needs, says Hille Korhonen, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

Nokian Tyres’ management team from 1 January 2018 onwards:

Hille Korhonen, President and CEO

Andrei Pantioukhov, Executive Vice President, Russia and Asia business area

Pontus Stenberg, Europe business area

Tommi Heinonen, Americas business area

Pontus Stenberg, interim, Products and Technologies unit

Manu Salmi, Nokian Heavy Tyres business unit

Anna Hyvönen, Vianor business unit

Anne Leskelä, Finance & IR

Esa Eronen, Supply Chain & Sustainability

Antti-Jussi Tähtinen, Marketing & Communications

Tarja Kaipio, HR

Frans Westerlund, IT & Processes

Susanna Tusa, Legal & Compliance

Timo Tervolin, Strategy & M&A

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.