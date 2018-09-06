Nokian Tyres: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Nokian Tyres has received an announcement from BlackRock, Inc. on September 5, 2018, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total number of Nokian Tyres shares owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds fell below level of 5% of the share capital in Nokian Tyres plc, as result of share transactions concluded on September 4, 2018.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 138,040,257 Positions of previous notification 4.72% 0.30% 5.03%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005318 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL A Below 5% Below 5%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5% CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%

SOURCE: NOKIAN TYRES