Nokian Tyres: disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release November 14, 2018, at 8:45 a.m.

Nokian Tyres has received an announcement from Bridgestone Corporation on November 13, 2018, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement Bridgestone Corporation’s direct holding in Nokian Tyres shares fell below level of 10% of the share capital in Nokian Tyres plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on November 12, 2018. The direct shareholding was 13,750,000, shares, representing 9.96% of Nokian Tyres’ 138,040,257 shares and voting rights.

Total positions of Bridgestone Corporation subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.96% n/a 9.96% 138,040,257 Positions of previous notification 14.99% n/a 14.99%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005318 13,750,000 9.96% SUBTOTAL A 13,750,000 9.96%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a SUBTOTAL B n/a n/a

