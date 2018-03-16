Nokian Tyres’ Annual Report and Corporate Sustainability Report 2017 published

Nokian Tyres has published its Annual Review and Financial Review 2017 at annualreport2017.nokiantyres.com, and the Corporate Sustainability Report 2017 at nokiantyres.com/sustainability.

The Annual Review and the Financial Review 2017 are published as PDF version, and they include the Financial statements, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditors’ report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement. The Report by the Board of Directors also include a Non-Financial Reporting Statement.

The Corporate Sustainability Report 2017 has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards Core option, and it has been assured by an independent third party. The Corporate Sustainability report describes Nokian Tyres’ work on sustainability actions in 2017 in term of product liability and safety as well as, social, economic, and environmental responsibility.

The Annual Review, Financial Review and Corporate Sustainability Report 2017 generated from the sustainability website are also available as appendices to this stock exchange release in PDF format.