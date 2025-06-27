Nobina wins Denmark’s largest bus tender

The contract runs for 12 years, with two optional extensions of two plus two years, and encompasses more than 230 vehicles. Operations are scheduled to begin in January 2027.

This contract also marks the beginning of a strategic new partnership with local operator Bergholdt, combining Bergholdt’s deep local knowledge with Nobina’s extensive experience in large-scale electrification of public transport across the Nordics.

“We are extremely proud of the trust that FynBus has placed in us to operate and develop public transport in a long-term and sustainable way. We are also excited to enter a strategic partnership with Bergholdt. I am convinced that Bergholdt’s strong local presence and experience, together with Nobina’s expertise in large-scale electric bus operations, will bring great value to both passengers and FynBus,” says Bram Lauwers, Managing Director of Nobina Denmark.

The award decision may be appealed until July 7, 2025.

SOURCE: Nobina