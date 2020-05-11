Nobina selects BYD eBus fleet for far-north operation

BYD, Europe’s leading electric bus manufacturer, has received an order for a further 13 eBuses from Nobina – the principal bus operator in Sweden and the Nordic region. The new 12-metre models are destined for the town of Piteå in the north-east of Sweden where the new BYD fleet will go into service at their most northerly location ever in Europe – close to the arctic circle at latitude 65.31º north.

The far northern region of Sweden provides the ideal opportunity for BYD to demonstrate the capability of pure electric technology in extremely cold environments, having already seen successful operation in regions throughout Scandinavia. Similarly, in southern Europe where climates are often hot, BYD eBus fleets are performing with exceptional efficiency with BYD emerging as the brand of choice for Local Authorities in an increasing number of towns and cities.

Following delivery in summer 2021, Nobina’s BYD fleet in Sweden alone will total 125 vehicles, with a presence in nine major Swedish towns and cities. Moreover, Nobina has for some time been the largest BYD bus fleet customer throughout the Nordic region, with over 160 BYD eBuses now on order or in operation, including 44 vehicles in service in Norway and Denmark. Further afield, over 1300 BYD eBuses are now in operation or on order with Public Transport Operators (PTOs) right across Europe.

BYD’s 12-metre eBus is the company’s best-selling model in Europe and the natural choice for PTOs wishing to promote zero-emissions electric mobility – delivering a full day’s operation on a single charge. Manufactured at BYD’s production facility in Komárom, Hungary, Nobina’s latest order has been specified with optional luggage racks.

“After more than five years and over 7 million kilmometers driven with BYD eBuses, in nordic conditions. We feel confident about the BYD platform meeting our high demands of a reliable, sustainable and attractive public transport – offering a cleaner, quiter and more comfortable traffic,” said Jens Råsten, Fleet manager, Nobina Group.

“Our ongoing partnership with Nobina is testament to the safety and performance of our eBus products,” said Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe, “Nobina places a great deal of confidence in our vehicles and this trust is rewarded with exceptional reliability and productivity; for Scandinavia’s largest Public Transport Operator, this is essential. Following extensive testing,” he said, “BYD electric drivetrain technology has delivered very positive results in taming the harsh winter conditions found in northern Europe – performance and reliability is not compromised, whatever the weather.”

