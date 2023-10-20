Nobina expands its green fleet: via the addition of 55 Solaris electric buses

The Swedish public transport operator Nobina Stockholm has ordered as many as 55 Urbino 15 LE electric buses

Leading public transport operator Nobina, which provides passenger transport services all over Sweden, is continuing to invest in sustainable mobility. The company’s branch in Stockholm has placed an order with Solaris to supply 55 tri-axle Urbino 15 LE electric buses. The vehicles will be type-approved as class II vehicles and will carry passengers in suburban areas of the Swedish capital. Deliveries are slated for 2024.

‘We are pleased to enhance Solaris’ position in the Swedish intercity segment through our partnership with Nobina. This contract is also significant for us because it implements zero-emission solutions in suburban transportation, which is crucial for the global mobility transformation. We are proud with trust and responsibility placed in us. The Urbino 15 LE electric is an excellent product, and we are thrilled that it will provide passengers with comfort on suburban routes while minimizing the climate impact’, said Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

The Urbino 15 LE electric buses are low-entry, tri-axle electric vehicles that can be used both as city buses and on suburban routes. The heart of the driveline will be a 240 kW central motor, powered by energy derived from Solaris High Energy batteries with a capacity of over 550 kWh. The buses will thus be able to easily operate all day long, while at night they will be plugged in to charge.

The vehicles will also feature Mobileye Shield+ to provide maximum safety. This driver assistance system detects objects located in the blind spot of the vehicle and warns the driver using audible signals and messages on the dashboard.

The Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric will also be equipped with air conditioning, the Scandinavian package that adapts them to difficult weather conditions and with additional lightning above the door, outside the bus, to facilitate the boarding and alighting of passengers at dusk. The interior of the vehicles has been designed to fit 52 seats, including 8 seats with increased accessibility, i. e. without any additional steps, which is of great importance for people with disabilities and passengers with prams or pushchairs. An additional seat behind the driver will be a folding one specially earmarked for guide dogs for blind people.

Solaris is a European e-mobility leader in public transport. So far, the manufacturer has delivered over 2,000 battery-powered electric buses to its clients in 21 countries. Orders for another thousand vehicles are currently being executed.

SOURCE: Solaris