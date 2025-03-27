Nobina acquires two bus companies in Finland, strengthening its position in Ostrobothnia

Nobina has signed an agreement to acquire the two bus companies, Revon Turistiliikenne OY and Repo-Lines OY, based in Oulu

Nobina has signed an agreement to acquire the two bus companies, Revon Turistiliikenne OY and Repo-Lines OY, based in Oulu. Through this acquisition, Nobina strengthens its presence outside the capital region and expands its contract portfolio while creating opportunities for collaboration between existing contracts, depots, and a broader service offering for passengers, the region, and the market.

The acquisitions include operations with approximately 80 buses serving scheduled routes, school and service traffic, along with a smaller share of charter services.

“We are pleased to welcome all new employees to Nobina, where our combined resources, expertise, and scale will enable us to further develop public transportation in the Oulu region. Together with Revon Turistiliikenne and Repo-Lines OY, we are building a new platform for collaboration between depots and employees to enhance both service operations and competitiveness,” says Topi Simola, Managing Director of Nobina Finland.

“Reaching an agreement with a large and long-term player like Nobina feels reassuring. Nobina has significant experience in electric bus operation. It’s great to be able to develop the bus business in northern Finland together. This provides security for both our passengers and employees, ensuring that the journey continues with new, shared strengths,” says Ari Repo, CEO Revon Turistiliikenne Oy. “Our growth journey continues through acquisitions, successful tenders, and business expansion. We continuously analyze and evaluate further acquisitions and companies that can contribute to our growth and synergies, leveraging Nobina’s scale, technical platform, and commitment to developing the public transport market,” says Henrik Dagnäs, Group CEO of Nobina AB.

Revon Turistiliikenne OY and Repo-Lines OY are currently two fully family-owned businesses based in the southern part of the Oulu region. Over the past three years, the companies have generated an average annual revenue of approximately SEK 80 million with solid profitability. This acquisition drives growth and is expected to contribute positively to the Group’s earnings and margins from the outset.

SOURCE: Nobina