No fear of the dark: Intelli-Lux LED® headlamps from Opel

Bright as day: Latest Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel Light with 168 LED elements

When the clocks go back to winter time next weekend, it will suddenly get dark even earlier. For drivers, this means increased caution, as visibility and light conditions deteriorate in the late afternoon. But this is not a problem for drivers of Opel cars. Adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LED® technology is used across all car-classes in the models from the German carmaker, from the small-car bestseller Opel Corsa to the eye-catching Opel Mokka and the flagship Opel Insignia. Also optionally equipped with the latest generation of Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel Light are the all-new Opel Astra, which recently celebrated its world premiere, and the new edition of the Opel Grandland.

Premium light for the compact class: New Astra with Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel Light

Opel has a long tradition of providing the best visibility and thus the highest level of safety for night-time driving. The Astra plays a leading role as a technology platform, making innovations accessible to a broad range of buyers, also in its latest generation. A real highlight here is the leading light technology. Back in 2015, the previous generation (“European Car of the Year 2016”) brought the groundbreaking matrix light to the compact class. Now the next stage of development has arrived. The Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel Light familiar from Opel’s flagships Insignia and the new Grandland SUV is celebrating its premiere in the new Astra. With a total of 168 LED elements (84 per headlamp) the compact class challenger ensures a precise and fluid light pattern at all times, without dazzling other road users. The new Astra thus sets class standards. The ultra-slim headlamps “cut” oncoming vehicles out of the light cone with pinpoint accuracy within milliseconds. The remaining areas remain fully illuminated with high beam.

Intelli-Lux LED® technology is superior to xenon or conventional lighting systems because it is more precise and more powerful. As soon as the car leaves urban areas, the matrix headlamps automatically switch to high beam and continuously adjust the length and distribution of the light cone. Other road users are not dazzled, while the rest of the road and its surroundings remain brightly illuminated. The LED segments switch back on automatically as soon as the system detects no lights from other vehicles.

Thanks to Intelli-Lux LED®, Opel drivers can also see objects at the roadside much earlier as well. This gives them more time to react accordingly, for example, when animals unexpectedly cross the road.

In addition to increasing safety, Intelli-Lux LED® systems also look good. In the new Opel Mokka, Astra and Grandland, the headlamps are an integral component of the car’s face, the new Opel Vizor.

Bright as day, highly efficient: Opel’s full LED lighting systems

Opel offers similarly efficient and modern LED systems in other models. The Opel Mokka, for example, comes as standard with a full LED system comprising headlamps, daytime running lights, indicators and rear lights. In the Opel Crossland, adaptive full-LED headlamps with cornering light, high beam assist and automatic range control are available as an option.

Opel’s state-of-the-art LED systems are also more durable and energy-efficient than conventional headlamps, further reducing CO 2 emissions.

SOURCE: Stellantis